(YouTube)   11foot8+8. The One That Got Away   (youtube.com) divider line
9
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Clap your hands!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Clap your hands if you believe in fairings!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should you be driving an 18 wheeler if you can't read? The farking sign on the bridge told him he was too tall. Idiot.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He took a chance, but a cautious chance.
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Driver should lose their CDL and be banned from having a CDL for the rest of their life.  There's absolutely zero excuse for the driver of a commercial vehicle to not know the clearance needed for their rig.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Should you be driving an 18 wheeler if you can't read? The farking sign on the bridge told him he was too tall. Idiot.


There's a lot of misinformation out there about where you start measuring.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

morg: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Should you be driving an 18 wheeler if you can't read? The farking sign on the bridge told him he was too tall. Idiot.

There's a lot of misinformation out there about where you start measuring.


Where are the balls on a truck?
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dropping the cab to back out was a sweet move, but you still lose by driving slowly up to the bridge. That means you knew it was short bridge. Didn't forget and think you were driving the family Toyota instead. No, this was an anticipated fail. The worst possible kind of fail.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I enjoyed how he thought going slow would help him sneak under the bridge.
 
