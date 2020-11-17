 Skip to content
 
(ProPublica)   You may want to reconsider that move to the Gulf Coast. Obvious tag is oblivious, Florida gladly steps in   (propublica.org) divider line
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How about we gift Florida to the Netherlands and let them work their land reclamation magic?

/they probably have enough climate change challenges as is
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, did it mention obama buying a house in Massachusetts ?? like on the beach ? oh, they might have missed that one.
 
Anenu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Laughs in Great Lake state
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The entire state should lean from Venice
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why are Merkins so short-sighted and stupid?
 
