(KRQE News)   It's a win for half-maskers   (krqe.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm ready for the pants on the ground parody of half diaper mask face.
I write novelty songs, but I ain't getting paid for that one.
Let some you tubin' tick tocker we chat that one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or how New Mexico gets in the news today.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Overjoyed:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those scum are worse than the maskless scum.  At least the maskless red hatters are trying to make a statement based on an ethos, about how evil they are by trying to kill their fellow humans.  The dicknose crowd are just utter idiots who are demonstrating sheer idiocy out of ignorance and laziness.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Came for dirty Sanchez references, left disappointed
 
Alunan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So much stupid in this world.
Boxtruck crashes and leaves present at the 11foot8 bridge
Youtube 5KLyNPqFm9c
 
Keeve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've lost count of how many shnoz's I've seen sticking out over masks.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1 third of face holes covered?  Meh, good enough.
 
minorshan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know I'll never get it to catch on, bit I still really like the Spanish Flu term of mask slackers.
 
ieerto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wear glasses? Mask goes below nose or you can't see thru the fog.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alunan: So much stupid in this world.
[YouTube video: Boxtruck crashes and leaves present at the 11foot8 bridge]


I half expected another truck to hit it from the opposite direction as soon as they got it down.
 
