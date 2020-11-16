 Skip to content
(KTXS Abilene)   So was the license plate ever cleaned?   (ktxs.com) divider line
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This was an isolated instance."

We expect more isolated incidents as body cameras become required for police officers.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I've certainly learned a lesson. I'm taking my license cleaning spray bottle every where. A squirt in time, saves a tasing at nine. Ben Franklin.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC

That cop does not need to be a cop.  Ever.  Anywhere.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was given additional training. Frankly, I've never needed "training" to know I shouldn't beat somebody for a dirty license plate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: Pick up that can
The new hotness: clean that license plate
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Acab
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ACAB every single one. The bad ones because they're bad, the "good" ones because they protect and enable the bad ones
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: JFC

That cop does not need to be a cop.  Ever.  Anywhere.


Plenty of small towns within an hour of his house for his choosing.  He won't even have to move.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'unclean license plate'

So in Texas, you can't serve fish and meat on the same license plate?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is ACAB.  Abilene Cops Are Bad?
Boy, I can't imagine Texas cops acting like that to...oh wait a minute...
Yeah. Body cameras save lives.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isolated incidents become less frequent when you fire the incident instigator.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you ever want to see a cop go apoplectic, ask him to stop pointing his gun at you.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That charge was dropped but he will be fined for wearing pajama pants in public.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the point of having authority if you can't tase people for not respecting it?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: ACAB every single one. The bad ones because they're bad, the "good" ones because they protect and enable the bad ones


From the very article you're commenting on: "That's when another police officer shows up to try and de-escalate the situation"

Yeah, even cops are sick of other cops shiat.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait..... If you comply with the cops you don't get shot? Who knew?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Meyer was reported to have only been with the department for a year and eight months but resigned a few months ago, around September."

That's nice, so how's the investigation into this going, or has it already concluded that he did nothing wrong?

/I know it was stopped the moment he resigned
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Random drug testing for steroids would help
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine if they didn't have the video.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: anuran: ACAB every single one. The bad ones because they're bad, the "good" ones because they protect and enable the bad ones

From the very article you're commenting on: "That's when another police officer shows up to try and de-escalate the situation"

Yeah, even cops are sick of other cops shiat.

"Officials confirmed that shortly after the incident on camera, Crawford was arrested and charged with attempting to evade and interfere with police duties. Those charges have since been dropped, at the request of the NBPD"



"I'm sorry my fellow bad apple cop arrested you. But we still have to charge you with something... you understand. Otherwise it might make it easier for you to sue us"
 
dewzke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ACAB...defenders of them are just as bad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hahahumor.comView Full Size

//was looking for Warhammer meme, this made me laugh
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So it appears the heightened response supposedly came from the guy pulling off the highway and to a safe location to stop. And the cop treated all that as a failure to yield.

Which I suppose is mildly better than doing that kind of bullshiat over a dirty plate. Unacceptable none the less.

Here's the really stupid thing. Ok let's say, for argument's sake, you determine the fty justifies all sorts of readying for a showdown. Maybe you even think you should have your gun out.

If you have a gun pointed at someone, and can see their hands, you can take your sweet ass time and use some farking people skills to explain things. Besides which, you want that phone in his hand. The more crap he is holding that ain't a weapon, the better.

I wouldn't be at all surprised the true reason the guy delayed stopping was to get his phone set up to record or whatever. But so farking what? You'd think cops weren't paid by the hour. Hell if he is really actually afraid the suspect will be dangerous, he can sit there at gunpoint until some back up arrives. Maybe it's time to make an official law that says you've got a mile and a half to pull over, or 5 minutes, before it can legally be viewed as an fty. I got reamed out by a pig in Romeo Michigan as a teenager for going an extra block and pulling into a government building parking lot because I didn't see a good place.

Then you've got the usual death by simon says shiat at play. No, officer farkwad, the suspect doesn't know "get on the ground" means to get into the perfect "lie on your stomach facing away from me, arms out like an airplane, palms up, legs crossed" position. If that's what you want, you've gotta tell em what you want.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"What are you gonna do, shoot me?"

- Man who was shot
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joker420: Wait..... If you comply with the cops you don't get shot? Who knew?


Shot for a dirty license plate? You are the authoritarian's authoritarian.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The list of things cops fear gets ever longer:

dirty license plates

Want to know why people want to defund the police? Cause you're wasting money paying this guy.
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry i'm not sure on this one.

Does Kaleb Meyer mean total chickenshiat, or racist dog farker in texan?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If someone gets that hysterically enraged over a dirty license plate, imagine how he treats his kids if they spill a glass of milk or wet the bed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.