(The Scottish Sun)   Woman buys mobile home as vacation house...you know, I was going to write something snarky, but the story is so incredibly depressing that it's just not worth it. At usual, the Sun is there, unlike the British seaside   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh.  I can see why she's disappointed, but at the same time I don't really understand the British phenomenon of owning a trailer home that's semipermanently installed in a trailer park somewhere as a second home and paying rent to maintain it there.

Closest I can think of that my family ever did was when I was a kid my parents had membership to a timeshare around four hours from home in a rural, mountainous, woodland area, operated as a ranch.  The ranch set up as a place to go camping by either staying in bunkhouses or proper cabins, but those units were used by whomever booked them and the timeshare was responsible for maintaining them.  We had access to the national forest there.  The various units were pretty far apart from each other and depending on the particular part of the place would have forest in between, so those staying there weren't near each other.  We went up there a whole lot, probably weekends every three to four weeks, for many years.  There was no additional fee on top of the membership to use the bunkhouses, though the cabins did have a fee of some sort.  There were several different areas set up, so one didn't always have to stay in the same environs if one wanted different scenery on a subsequent visit.  One spot was waaaay in the back-40 and really close to fishing and hiking.

I myself would probably not join a timeshare.  We're mulling some kind of pickup slide-in or even something towable, but it needs to be capable of handling the abuse of going four wheeling.  Regardless though, the point is to let us go on vacation to any destination we choose, rather than going to one specific place every time.  If I was going to go to the same place every time I think I'd like a little more separation from my neighbors than a trailer park would provide, and I'd want accommodations a lot more enduring than a trailer/caravan can provide.  If I'm not getting those sorts of perks then I may as well just book hotels for such stays.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it periwinkle blue?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she would have bought something that could be moved somewhere else ....
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Heh.  I can see why she's disappointed, but at the same time I don't really understand the British phenomenon of owning a trailer home that's semipermanently installed in a trailer park somewhere as a second home and paying rent to maintain it there.


Think of it as more of a pied-à-trailèrre.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something's f*cky
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been suspicious after the salesman asked if she liked dags.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Was it periwinkle blue?


With dags. Lats a dags!
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I can assure you that the British seaside is there.  I've seen it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is one ugly human being
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're basically dealing with a HOA. Get it in writing.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like what happened at a local trailer park a few years ago. The land owner (residents owned their own trailers but paid rent on the land slot it sits on) sold the property off to some sleazebag developer who wanted to turn it into a row of lakeside properties for rich people.

Residents were given two months to move their trailer homes to a new location or they would have said trailers labeled as "Abandoned" and confiscated.

Problem was, 99% of the trailers there were built in the late 70's before newer building codes were enacted, so those trailers couldn't legally be moved.

In short, residents were left with NOTHING. AND they were later sent a bill for their former home's destruction & disposal, in the developer's final act of "F*CK THE POOR!".
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They implemented a limit on how old trailers at the park can be. So residents have to move or buy a new goddamn home. Nice way to slather on yet another layer of scamminess onto the giant ball of scam that is the "mobile" home industry. You know, if you're a human piece of shiat feeding off the misfortunes of the poor and downtrodden.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Heh.  I can see why she's disappointed, but at the same time I don't really understand the British phenomenon of owning a trailer home that's semipermanently installed in a trailer park somewhere as a second home and paying rent to maintain it there.


Not just a British thing. My aunt and her husband have a "permanent" (essentially a trailer home dropped in at a campground) and they spend just about every weekend there in season, and this is actually really popular in WI since proper "cabins" are extremely expensive and people will regularly drop six figures+ for what is basically a fishing shack so they can read down and build a summer McMansion on the lake. A friend of mine in Western WI is the ONLY year round resident in his neighborhood, which just a vacation trailer park on Castle Rock Lake.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is her shiatter full?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sounds like what happened at a local trailer park a few years ago. The land owner (residents owned their own trailers but paid rent on the land slot it sits on) sold the property off to some sleazebag developer who wanted to turn it into a row of lakeside properties for rich people.

Residents were given two months to move their trailer homes to a new location or they would have said trailers labeled as "Abandoned" and confiscated.

Problem was, 99% of the trailers there were built in the late 70's before newer building codes were enacted, so those trailers couldn't legally be moved.

In short, residents were left with NOTHING. AND they were later sent a bill for their former home's destruction & disposal, in the developer's final act of "F*CK THE POOR!".


Did the half-built development mysteriously burn down a time or two?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Naomi Wilson, 52, spent her life savings on the caravan at Fantasy Island resort in Ingoldmells for her family.

Rudy Giuliani spotted in the area recently, calling for de plane.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is pretty common.  A lot of places around here started as campgrounds/trailer hitches/temporary housing and gradually became filled with modular homes that never move.

It's pretty common in the US for people renting the land under their home to get radically screwed over, but I've never heard of it going in this direction before.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reading between the lines I'm thinking the park owners want people that can pay more long-term.

That's just slimy.
 
akede
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy crap. 22 years and no tornado to wipe them out?

What are these mobile meth labs made of?
 
dusty15893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Should have been suspicious after the salesman asked if she liked dags.


Dags?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The trailer cost £12k and they're "devastated" that they'll have to replace it...in 2030.

Look, I get that it's unfair, but at the same time they're basically out a thousand quid a year for the lifespan of the trailer if they do have to scrap it after the 9 years are up. Given that they can use the thing any time they want I imagine it's still a much better investment than buying multiple weeks at a cheap and cheerful in Benidorm.

And, given that it's a trailer, they can just have it moved in 2030 and start going on holiday somewhere other than farking Lincolnshire.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now give me a nice place to park it, and DGAF about the unit.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Was it periwinkle blue?




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The caravan is a 2007 model so will be at the end of it's permitted life span in just nine years."

Yeah cos nothing can change in 9 years.

Just don't farking worry about it, or sell it on to be moved sometime in the next NINE YEARS you attention whore.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shoulda got in writing that she would never be subject to an age restriction.  They would have refused and she would have known the truth of the matter.

Trouble is, £12,000 isn't enough to interest a lawyer or barrister or whatever they call them over there.  And she'd almost certainly lose because the court would need to apply a verbal statement to a written contract and it don't work that way.  If you want something to be part of your written agreement, it has to be part of your written agreement.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is stupid.

She is buying/renewing an *annual* license. They've given notice that, in the future, after the end of this term, they are changing the rules.

They didn't even sell her the thing. She bought it, banking on the idea that someone else, who is running a business, who agreed to a one year agreement, would honor it forever?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just rebrand it as a "tiny home" and you'll be able to sell it for twice what you paid for it.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mattgsx: TWX: Heh.  I can see why she's disappointed, but at the same time I don't really understand the British phenomenon of owning a trailer home that's semipermanently installed in a trailer park somewhere as a second home and paying rent to maintain it there.

Not just a British thing. My aunt and her husband have a "permanent" (essentially a trailer home dropped in at a campground) and they spend just about every weekend there in season, and this is actually really popular in WI since proper "cabins" are extremely expensive and people will regularly drop six figures+ for what is basically a fishing shack so they can read down and build a summer McMansion on the lake. A friend of mine in Western WI is the ONLY year round resident in his neighborhood, which just a vacation trailer park on Castle Rock Lake.


There are places like this here in the Finger Lakes area in NY.  It's a trailer park right along the lake.  I bet some trailers are used year round but the majority are seasonal.  I've wondered if they all have lake access, like a trailer park beach and marina.

We actually own a 1970's era single wide trailer on one of the Finger Lakes.  Two bedrooms, bath, kitchen/living room combo with 51' of lake level lakefront property.  The difference from this story is we own the land.  We joke that we have the cheapest property on Canandaigua Lake, we bought it 3 years ago.  We also plan on having it torn down one of these days and having something stick built put on the site.  We figured the trailer was a placeholder until we got around to building, and until then we have a comfy 3 season vacation spot an hour away from home.

/we can see Tom Golisano's multimillion dollar home from our place
//"honk honk (poop a lot) honk honk"
///you'll know what I mean if you're an Upstater
 
spleef420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: This is stupid.

She is buying/renewing an *annual* license. They've given notice that, in the future, after the end of this term, they are changing the rules.

They didn't even sell her the thing. She bought it, banking on the idea that someone else, who is running a business, who agreed to a one year agreement, would honor it forever?


I'm guessing you missed the part in TFA where she asked and was told TWICE there was no plan to implement an age restriction?

As was stated above, she should've gotten it in writing. Verbal agreements are only as good as your lawyer.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay, I take that back; she did buy it from the park?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: Fark_Guy_Rob: This is stupid.

She is buying/renewing an *annual* license. They've given notice that, in the future, after the end of this term, they are changing the rules.

They didn't even sell her the thing. She bought it, banking on the idea that someone else, who is running a business, who agreed to a one year agreement, would honor it forever?

I'm guessing you missed the part in TFA where she asked and was told TWICE there was no plan to implement an age restriction?

As was stated above, she should've gotten it in writing. Verbal agreements are only as good as your lawyer.


No I didn't miss it.

That's like asking the cashier at McDonald's is they will have the Shamrock shake next year.

The fact that she is buying an annual term tells everyone all they need to know.

Now if she bought a 30 year term, and they changed it after 9 weeks... Sure, that's a problem.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...caravans older than 22 years are not allowed.

Take it to Portugal, take it to Spain
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Was it periwinkle blue?


G*ddamit.

/shakes trump-sized fist.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: that is one ugly human being


In a couple decades, gravity will have sucked your face halfway down your skull too.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She has a mobile home so how about in 9 years when it's no longer allowed, she moves it to another place that allows it; or sells it? It's mobile, after all. Wish I could do that with my home. Annoying neighbors? Just pick up your house and go!
 
