 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Farking magnets, how do they taste?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 6:05 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, he looks like the kind of kid who would eat magnets
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Most people don't realize the dangers of swallowing magnets," she said.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup, no reason at all for any person to expect that magnets might be bad to eat.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like my magnets rare earth.
Poor kids will be bi-polar for the rest of his life.

I'm done
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, they're a bit sticky...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some folk'll never eat a magnet
Then again some folk'll
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yum! Tastes like natural selection!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Actually people have been feeding Magnets to the cows for years. But pretty much just one at a time
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That little fella has awesome hair, good on him.
 
joker420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Natural Selection Cheated Again.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, he looks like the kind of kid who would eat magnets


His name is "Peyton". Your assessment is spot on.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That whole article read like a clickbait headline.

"When MacNair's wife, Jessica, peered into Peyton's mouth, she realized what he swallowed and how dangerous it was."

Seriously. Can reporters not learn the 1 weird trick the major news agencies don't want them to know?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah I remember those things getting banned, then un-banned, then voluntarily discontinued by the company, then re-continued by the company, then re-banned, then re-un-banned.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.