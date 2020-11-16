 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Le généralissime Francisco Franco est toujours mort   (bbc.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wouldn't put it past 2020.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Keep an eye on the patient and if his condition changes, shoot him.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE'S ONLY MOSTLY DEAD
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was delicious

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would you repeat that headline for the hard of hearing, please?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Checks list.... no rotten orange
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: HE'S ONLY MOSTLY DEAD


And on the subject of vitality, if you can't trust someone that speaks in all caps, well, who can you trust?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
headline of the tear contender...i loled
 
Kraig57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Would you repeat that headline for the hard of hearing, please?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
