 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Weeners Dr Emily added: "Your penis will come back. I don't think there's anything extremely wrong with you"   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

1571 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It better hope it comes back.

Last time it went away, I found it riding the rails, a threadbare cap on its head, a kerchief tied around its shaft, worn out shoes covering its balls, bindle tied and slung behind on a pole...
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis (Official Music Video)
Youtube NQBPgJQhQHc

/Oblig.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vaginasplaining
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Picture of "doctor" in lingerie, bikini, and sports bra/yoga pants.

Totally legit medical thingie.  Article.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She basically suggested going to the NHS for a testosterone check, so it must be an English patient.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she's suggesting leaping at the clitoris like a bull at a gate...as a backup plan.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What if I don't want it to come back?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: So she's suggesting leaping at the clitoris like a bull at a gate...as a backup plan.


Yeah, that part is really weird, especially coming from a woman. I always start there, because it's fun, and because working her up works me up.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know a guy who is so worried about his testosterone levels, that he will not masturbate to gain testosterone. He also will not eat anything soy, because it is filled female hormones. He started to freak out about this stuff once he found he has Hashimoto's. This guy also got pissed off at me when I defended women for being in the military. He didn't like the idea of women dying in battle, men and women farking, distracting each other, and periods as his main reasons for him not waning women in the military. Yes, we are no longer friends.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skyotter: Picture of "doctor" in lingerie, bikini, and sports bra/yoga pants.

Totally legit medical thingie.  Article.


She's trying to get your boner to come back
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: if your dong's not working, it could have an underlying cause that could be more than just no big deal.

/I understand where she's coming from, provided that there is a psychological element
//a testosterone test won't tell you anything useful
///get up and exercise sometimes
/IV talk to your doctor about it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Paraphrasing a Farker from years ago in a Viagra thread, an 18-year old girl will cure 99% of men of their problems.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is also a percentage of the time that for whatever reason your partner is grossing you out and you take the hit by claiming ED to get the hell out of there.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leave a bowl of milk out at night,

and some clothes that have your sent on it!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But the cock came back the very next day,
The cock came back, we thought he was a boner
But the cock came back; it just couldn't stay away.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I know a guy who is so worried about his testosterone levels, that he will not masturbate to gain testosterone. He also will not eat anything soy, because it is filled female hormones. He started to freak out about this stuff once he found he has Hashimoto's. This guy also got pissed off at me when I defended women for being in the military. He didn't like the idea of women dying in battle, men and women farking, distracting each other, and periods as his main reasons for him not waning women in the military. Yes, we are no longer friends.


He's so manly he's scared of his own penis?

Like a walking /r/trump avatar.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We call it "roping".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: Picture of "doctor" in lingerie, bikini, and sports bra/yoga pants.

Totally legit medical thingie.  Article.


Yeah.  I think it's coming back right now...

/it's only been gone a couple hours
//I had to beat it off
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: We call it "roping".


It's like cramming a sleeping bag into a duffel bag.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
my body recently stopped producing testosterone, have been prescribed a gel to rub on my ... shoulders. my numbers are up but that's about it. apparently, i'm not "teenager" levels but about "47" year old levels, which puts me right where i should be.
that said, i did not expect my sex drive to vanish completely. i've always been somewhat of a horndog but that's all gone now.
what do i care, without the drive, there's nothing lost BUT my wife, she deserves to be farked.
i could use more gel but i've heard stories of this sort of thing accompanying prostate cancer, which i'd like to avoid at all cost.

/still have my sense of humor!
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you love your penis, set if free.
If it doesn't return, it probably found some freaky strange.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: demonfaerie: I know a guy who is so worried about his testosterone levels, that he will not masturbate to gain testosterone. He also will not eat anything soy, because it is filled female hormones. He started to freak out about this stuff once he found he has Hashimoto's. This guy also got pissed off at me when I defended women for being in the military. He didn't like the idea of women dying in battle, men and women farking, distracting each other, and periods as his main reasons for him not waning women in the military. Yes, we are no longer friends.

He's so manly he's scared of his own penis?

Like a walking /r/trump avatar.


He thinks his penis is shrinking. He used to complain to me all the time that he used to get his erection up to his belly button, and now he can't anymore. I cannot confirm any of this. He said he used to actively go to no fap boards to help boost his testosterone levels, and he says soy gives you female hormones.

Dude is a Trump supporter, and loves him some Rand Paul. He always found justification for the evil shiat they did. It is like he knows it is wrong, but the idea of him being wrong bothered him more so. He blocked me on FB after I called him a racist. He was posting non stop about how COVID-19 should be called the COVID-19. He also posting shiat on how horrible the Chinese culture is.

He also has a Donald Trump Pepe shirt, that says, "Make memes dank again." Pretty sure he is an incel.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: But the cock came back the very next day,
The cock came back, we thought he was a boner
But the cock came back; it just couldn't stay away.


Well now I've got Jukebox Hero stuck in my head, but I suppose it could be worse...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: He was posting non stop about how COVID-19 should be called the COVID-19.


I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt, and just assume there's another infantile filter around here turning "Gina \/irus" into "Covid-19".
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There are several women who will attest it was never there in the first place
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm catching a whiff of.... attention whore.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.