Reports allege that the NSA spied on the Danish defense industry, possibly in hopes of influencing business decisions or learning how to better defend US doughnuts
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sell us Greenland or we will tell whole world about..
Dude, for the last time, we don't own Greenland
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The NSA spies on anyone not using Huawei communications gear.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wait, don't they?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They really wanted those new lego kit designs.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not a good look, let's just build better planes next time.
 
anfrind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bonus fact: the Danish pastry we know today was invented by Turkish immigrants to Denmark, therefore in Denmark, it is known as the Turkish pastry.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's quite independent territory and probably will become separate country in near future
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody in the NSA told them? Aren't NSA people Americans?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anfrind: Bonus fact: the Danish pastry we know today was invented by Turkish immigrants to Denmark, therefore in Denmark, it is known as the Turkish pastry.


I will quibble with that - it is in fact known as "Wienerbrød", "Viennese Bread", and the origin story varies, but everybody agrees that the flaky dough is an Austrian import, but that combining that with a decadent filling was a Danish invention. Of course, in Vienna, it's a "Kopenhagener Geback", a "Copenhagen Pastry", so who the heck knows?

Also, while there aren't a whole lot of Danish defence companies around, those that are tend to deliver a pretty high quality product in a pretty narrow niche - like a lot of Danish companies. Which means that they're extremely vulnerable to loss of IP.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oh yes, that old fallback: Blame the Dutch.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

morg: Not a good look, let's just build better planes next time.


The F-35 won, and Denmark is a Tier 3 partner in the program, producing a good deal of the critical equipment that goes into each F-35.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone is spying on everyone, all the time.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Swedes. Always blame the Swedes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Do you happen to know what Swiss rolls are called in Switzerland? I've been wondering about that one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

They could be private contractors from who knows where located who knows where? No?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They should probably cut all diplomatic and trade ties with the US.  Tell their citizens in the US to come home, and tell all US citizens in their territory to get the hell out.

Then, uninstall all the US software, use open source stuff or danish software.  Then DNS block the US.  Become self sufficient militarily, and don't trust anybody but yourself.

Problem solved.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

So, yes. But only technically, and not for much longer.

I mean, its still insane that trump thought we could (and/or should) buy it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they find that something was rotten?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They could have been spared all this if they'd just buy our shiatty fighter.
 
Lord Dimwit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They do, but they said that if the Greenlandic people voted for independence, it would be honored. The problem is that something like 25% of the Greenlandic economy is financial
aid from the central Danish government, so...independence would probably be unwise.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Danish meatballs > Swedish meatballs.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My Swiss-German is a little rusty, but I've heard them called Scheisse Rolls.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Greenland for Denmark is less like bicycle and more like adopted children. You can sell bicycle but not adopted or even your own children
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm more pissed off that they seem to have done it on behalf of defense contractors.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark the lot of these arseholes
 
