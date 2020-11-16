 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Merry Christmas   (yahoo.com) divider line
34
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

2006 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My small hometown, which had been very cavalier about in-person school, has now gone virtual for the remainder of the semester.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You bring one of yours to Thanksgiving, we bring one of yours to the morgue.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see you at Thanksgiving and then ICU at Christmas.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that it was not only illegal to say "Merry Christmas", but that you'd get sent to libby lib reeducation camps if you did. Did some brave leader change that?

Happy Holidays
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to 71 million people, this either isn't happening OR it's OK if it does. So ...

Ask your President Useless Asshole-worshiping relatives which one they endorse, so you'll know what to say at the funerals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I see you at Thanksgiving and then ICU at Christmas.


Maybe just hold Thanksgiving on Christmas and have everyone die before the new year?
That way 2121 gets a better chance and not be stupid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: According to 71 million people, this either isn't happening OR it's OK if it does. So ...

Ask your President Useless Asshole-worshiping relatives which one they endorse, so you'll know what to say at the funerals.


Hey in the words of Texas leader:
There is more to life than living.

🙄

WTF!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Easter miracle!  Yay God! \o/
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: That way 2121 gets a better chance and not be stupid.


I know it's been a long year, but not 100 years long... :P

\besides, if I'm alive that long I damned well am NOT gonna miss 2112!
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shop 'til you drop dead.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we'll have to worry about more than just the Salmon Mousse this year.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: namegoeshere: I see you at Thanksgiving and then ICU at Christmas.

Maybe just hold Thanksgiving on Christmas and have everyone die before the new year?
That way 2121 gets a better chance and not be stupid.


We have to wait 100 years for things to get better?  *sigh* OK...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I see you at Thanksgiving and then ICU at Christmas.


I wish I could've went with that headline.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: According to 71 million people, this either isn't happening OR it's OK if it does. So ...

Ask your President Useless Asshole-worshiping relatives which one they endorse, so you'll know what to say at the funerals.


HEY. You leave Pua out of this.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Now you've made Pua sad.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: waxbeans: That way 2121 gets a better chance and not be stupid.

I know it's been a long year, but not 100 years long... :P

\besides, if I'm alive that long I damned well am NOT gonna miss 2112!


Damn my fat fingers.
Rumble rumble
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And???

I still don't see this as a problem. At this point if people are legit too stupid to take precautions then I hope they say goodbye to Meema and Pop-Pop along with Little Suzy and Timmy.

Honestly, given how this last election only further solidified how F'd this country is I frankly welcome the massive redneck deathtoll.

I honestly do feel bad for all the hospital workers though. LIke legit, if those people don't get a freakin medal of honor from Biden next year I'm gonna be pissed. We can glad hand all those sporto's the least we can do is honor the medical professionals doing their damned to save all these self entitled, self destructive assholes.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look man....there is a lot of stuff to be concerned with, and i appreciate taking things seriously, and absolutely some flyover\hillbilly stuff is finally catching up with people, not to mention fatigue causing issues in more rational places.....

But what admin is wacking off to bad covid news?. There was a lot of positive stuff out today, and we got one thread, but Des Moinse times or whatever got a headline because of an increased obituary page.

Perhaps, going out on a limb here, this is what is contributing to the fatigue you are seeing in some places.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: waxbeans: namegoeshere: I see you at Thanksgiving and then ICU at Christmas.

Maybe just hold Thanksgiving on Christmas and have everyone die before the new year?
That way 2121 gets a better chance and not be stupid.

We have to wait 100 years for things to get better?  *sigh* OK...


That's a conservative estimate. I am hoping my grandkids schools go back to online as their parents let them go back. I see an extended Christmas break in Tarrant County.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you buy a Turkey over 10 pounds, the grocery store is required to report you to the police" is something people believe.

"Communicable diseases are communicable" is something people don't believe.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean silver(fish) lining, the more irresponsible people who celebrate Thanksgiving with family, and subsequently die, will not be able to attend a big Christmas to do, and the balance of the family may be too @#$!'d up to proceed with their festivities.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I keep telling everyone that Aunt Sally's "oyster dressing" is gonna get someone killed someday, but they never listen.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I'm naughty I might get a lump of Uncle Tommy in my stocking?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The word "holidays" means the period of time between thanksgiving and new years day.

This has been a public service message for a bunch of fu*king idiots.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: The word "holidays" means the period of time between thanksgiving and new years day.

This has been a public service message for a bunch of fu*king idiots.


So... the length of time from when you catch COVID, to when you die from COVID, is one "holiday"
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wait, no, from catching COVID to ending up in the ICU is one holiday.    you don't die for another few weeks...around orthodox Christian Feast of the Epiphany.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"do we open up their gift's, or send them back" ???????
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
🎼 Grandma got infected by the Covid... 🎶
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need, but it sure as shiat ain't covid so keep yourself away from me.

/ not intended to follow the cadence or rhythm of Ms. Carey's jovial tune, any relation is purely coincidence.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People infected with COVID-19 at Thanksgiving could enter 'the morgue around Christmas

Bullshiat. The morgues will be full way before then.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every Major American Holiday is going to be a super spreader event, every single one.

We had record child infections a week after Halloween, and Thanks Giving and Christmas are going to be farking blood baths, considering 70 million people are total farkwits. 

MERICA!

Oh here is a fun tool btw to show you the risk of running into at least 1 person infected with Covid at any event from shopping to Worshiping to the Orange Golden Calf.

Just select your event size, I use 25 for Grocery Shopping, and then find your county!
https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu​/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So is NYC going to cancel the ball-drop?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bah, humbug.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: So is NYC going to cancel the ball-drop?


Yes.  It is all virtual this year.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So not to rain on the modmin's Fear Porn Parade but the graph used as a basis for that that Twitter based article looks exactly like countries that don't celebrate a Thanksgiving.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Trying to incite even more fear isn't going to help when their isn't an uptick caused by Canadian Poutingiving. I'm all for keeping gatherings small, handwashing, masks and other common sense measures but the absolute authoritarianism being pushed on us all isn't exactly in line with what this country stands for.

This is a slippery slope. Its one thing to protect the public welfare but its another to grant yourself godlike powers over every citizens way of life and it sure isn't Trump acting that way. Its frightening to see so many in the Fark Progressive Brigade buying into whatever the latest fear porn being shot at them is.

Go watch V for Vendetta and see how people acted when the media absolutely collude with the government to keep the populace in line. That's not far from the truth, albeit with half the government pushing that agenda.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.