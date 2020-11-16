 Skip to content
"Wake up, sheeple"
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The warning means that if he repeats his antisocial behaviour at any point in the next 12 months, his vehicle will be seized. The order would still apply if he used a different car for his late night wake-up calls."
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police managed to track down the driver and have issued him with a section 59 warning.

OH SH*T! A section 59 warning! If they give him an ASBO it's all over.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found picture of offender
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord people in the US would shiat if they had their right to be annoying assholes taken away
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EGGS AND BAKEY!!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wakey Wakey
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 says he posted the video of him doing this in an attempt to become internet famous. Another $10 says his channel is full of this dumb shiat.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if he rents a car?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: Police managed to track down the driver and have issued him with a section 59 warning.

OH SH*T! A section 59 warning! If they give him an ASBO it's all over just the beginning.


winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: "The warning means that if he repeats his antisocial behaviour at any point in the next 12 months, his vehicle will be seized. The order would still apply if he used a different car for his late night wake-up calls."
Why can't American police do this to idiots with drilled mufflers?
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I Murca he could get shotty shotty
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Jackal_N: "The warning means that if he repeats his antisocial behaviour at any point in the next 12 months, his vehicle will be seized. The order would still apply if he used a different car for his late night wake-up calls."
Why can't American police do this to idiots with drilled mufflers?


Imagine what the country would become if American police had jurisdiction over idiots.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Found who reported him:

Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be able to do that because I'd break out into laughter everytime I was about to speak.

What's his fark handle, this jester of the night?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Good lord people in the US would shiat if they had their right to be annoying assholes taken away


Well yeah, if we all lost our Fark accounts - that'd be terrible
 
