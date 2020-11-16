 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Couple busted for having sex Saturday afternoon next to busy roadway   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: According to a felony criminal complaint, "many drivers" observed Amber Gormley, 39, and Shawn McClelland, 30, as they trysted adjacent to a roadway in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

Sounds like they were filming a porno and got caught.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your new membership on the sex offender registry.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Enjoy your new membership on the sex offender registry.


Not necessarily.  The prosecutor, simply to ensure a quick handling of the matter may allow them to plea-down to a lesser charge that avoids requiring registering as sex offenders.  May depend on the other possible charges unrelated to the sex act.  Hell, they may agree to plead to the non-sex charges if the sex-charges are thrown out.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pizzaman - Sex On The Streets 1995
Youtube H3L3kOwVRDs
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: Cythraul: Enjoy your new membership on the sex offender registry.

Not necessarily.  The prosecutor, simply to ensure a quick handling of the matter may allow them to plea-down to a lesser charge that avoids requiring registering as sex offenders.  May depend on the other possible charges unrelated to the sex act.  Hell, they may agree to plead to the non-sex charges if the sex-charges are thrown out.


If it is between two consenting adults it does not have to go on the registry. It would be nice if they could get sentenced to criminal stupidity.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Banging on the highway : arrested.

Killing the people that voted for you by the thousands : not arrested.

Because fark logic.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"One motorist said he observed McClelland performing oral sex on Gormley, as well as certain penetrative acts."

How long was he watching?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.


Sorta gotta little Bunny Lebowski vibe going there.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel like we're getting mixed signals here. We've been told for months that outdoor gatherings are much safer than indoor.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
McClelland was convicted in 2018 on a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing cat litter and peppermint tea from Walmart.

Way to bury the lede there, Smocking Gun
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why Don't We Do It In The Road? (Remastered 2009)
Youtube p4E6KtQg_z0
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: "One motorist said he observed McClelland performing oral sex on Gormley, as well as certain penetrative acts."

How long was he watching?


From my experience anywhere between two and five minutes.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His only prior conviction was "a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing cat litter and peppermint tea from Walmart."   She has an extensive rap sheet.

Dude, she's not worth it.
 
yms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.


Dirty sanchez?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: fark logic.


Bjork Sweet Sweet Intuition
Youtube sXTrfV8liMs
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WHY DON'T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD HERE AT RALPH SPOILSPORT MOTORS IN THE CITY OF WEST GOMORRAH.....
 
crackpancake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 0ImRyPymRAM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

yms: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

Dirty sanchez?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure what she's got going on there.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: According to a felony criminal complaint, "many drivers" observed Amber Gormley, 39, and Shawn McClelland, 30, as they trysted adjacent to a roadway in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

Sounds like they were filming a porno and got caught.


Sounds like meth.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, they're acting in accordance with CDC guidelines which state that anything that can be outdoors should be moved outdoors...

Only have to work on their choice of location...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yms: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

Dirty sanchez?


Her picture clearly shows it
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ambular sounds skanky.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.


FTFA:
Gormley's rap sheet includes convictions for theft, narcotics possession, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. She is also facing a pending possession of methamphetamine charge.

She's all yours. Bring meth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
so she's not a street hoe, she be a gutter hoe?
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: jtown: "One motorist said he observed McClelland performing oral sex on Gormley, as well as certain penetrative acts."

How long was he watching?

From my experience anywhere between two and five minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
\

Pervert.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: yms: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

Dirty sanchez?

[Fark user image 450x650]

I'm not sure what she's got going on there.


I'm gonna guess "daddy issues".
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What kind of monster has sex.on a Saturday? Then makes sure everyone knows they are getting laid when we aren't?

Monsters.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it caused traffic to slow down, lock them up and throw away the key. We can't allow sex trafficking.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: McClelland was convicted in 2018 on a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing cat litter and peppermint tea from Walmart.

Way to bury the lede there, Smocking Gun


Are we sure he's not a middle-aged white chick?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: yms: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

Dirty sanchez?

[Fark user image 450x650]

I'm not sure what she's got going on there.


Dirty Sanchez' Clean Landfill and Excavation
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vinn01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"According to a felony criminal complaint, many drivers observed..."

At roadway speeds, the drivers probably observed for a fraction of a second.   Yet they felt compelled to call in a complaint.

/get over it people, sex happens, go about your day
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Larghetto. Largo is full of pill heads, tweakers, and crackheads.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Larghetto. Largo is full of pill heads, tweakers, and crackheads.


And thats just the grandmothers.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

FTFA:
Gormley's rap sheet includes convictions for theft, narcotics possession, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. She is also facing a pending possession of methamphetamine charge.

She's all yours. Bring meth.


And a full body condom.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll say this: she's cleaned up a lot in the TSG pic compared to this mugshot from 5 years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Banging on the highway : arrested.

Killing the people that voted for you by the thousands : not arrested.

Because fark logic.


Mr. Burns - "My god, are you always on?"
Youtube IUVVbjdDjiQ
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They had it all...just like Bogey and Bacall.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is having sex next to a busy roadway only legal on weekdays?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: mongbiohazard: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 254x367]

Not sure if that's a MySpace angle picture, but I'd roadside that.

FTFA:
Gormley's rap sheet includes convictions for theft, narcotics possession, obstruction, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. She is also facing a pending possession of methamphetamine charge.

She's all yours. Bring meth.

And a full body condom.


Close enough....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Banging on the highway : arrested.

Killing the people that voted for you by the thousands : not arrested.

Because fark logic.


Oh FFS give it a rest already.  Jiminy Cricket.
 
