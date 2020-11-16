 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   Federal judges release music video of them singing "We'll Be Back" from Hamilton: "Pandemics rise, then they fall. We will see each other through it all. Despite all that's changed, litigation will be here to stay"   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My attempt from earlier this year:

We'll Come Back
-------

You say
This pandemic virus will take all your parents away
You cry
And blame me for the world I'm not leading while these people die
It's not so bad
Remember that there's other things that make folks go away
Now you're all getting mad
Remember I'm a stable genius with a plan

We'll come back, soon you'll see
COVID's not what it's cracked up to be
We'll come back, time will tell
So don't listen to those doctors yell
Temps may rise, folks may fall
But it doesn't bother me at all
'Cause when push comes to shove
I will do whatever comes to mind
Because no one will call my bluff

[Da dat da ya da] x1

Those business leaders tell me that they can't go on
If we don't keep the people working, we'll be gone
We must protect our profits
And doctors, they're not prophets
Don't listen to false prophets
Don't interfere with profits
Not ever
Or ever
Or ever, or ever, or ever

We'll come back, like before
Even if this place looks like a morgue
We'll be young, we'll be strong
After all the old and weak are gone
Once they're gone, don't be sad
Just because they were your mom and dad
'Cause when push comes to shove
If it's money versus people
It's the money that I love

[Da dat da ya da] x2
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O.K., that was fun. And I'd like the Hon. Judge Elrod to see me in chambers.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Wouldn't be jurisprudent at this juncture..."

[gestures robotically but in a way that'll make you nostalgic]
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was cute, but I'll be that guy: The autotuning was obvious.

And exactly what I would have done.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like a bad penny.
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Like a bad penny.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Everything's coming up "Bob"!
 
