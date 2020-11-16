 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   How to score an upgrade on any flight: be police, wear a suit, and carry a bag of rotting heads (possible nsfw content on page)
18
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw, she doesn't look that bad.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be police,

I always heard "fark the police" but that was coming straight out the underground, so it probably only applies to subway rides.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, but is mine in one of those bags?

I'd really like it back plz
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf man
 
Panyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CSB: reminds me of my friends on guard duty in Iraq (not long after my shift) who, upon encountering burly SF dudes in an unmarked local-style pickup truck and questioning their right to enter, SF dudes lifted the tarp to show the dead guys in the truckbed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How to get ahead.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maggot Activity is my politically motivated punk band name.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aye, they're a traditional Highland delicacy, ye farkin' bampot.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I took a fish head out to board a flight
Didn't have to pay to get it on
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not sure why they had to be carry-ons. Guess luggage gets lost too often.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Not sure why they had to be carry-ons. Guess luggage gets lost too often.


Luggage is never lost. It doesn't vanish into an alternate reality. It stays somewhere on planet earth.

I'd hate to be the baggage handler who "lost" a human head.

I'd hate even more being the baggage handler that finds it again.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Not sure why they had to be carry-ons. Guess luggage gets lost too often.


Maintaining the chain of custody for evidence is important. It doesn't look good in court when the document has a big blank spot where you let a bunch of baggage handlers play with it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they sing "Mr Hitman"?
8 HEADS IN A DUFFEL BAG mr sandman scene
Youtube O163ogpOI7k
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wear a doctor's coat, and carry a cooler full of beer that says. "Human Organs"

Yes, I would like complimentary peanuts.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Panyen: [Fark user image 421x237]





Damn... forgot how hot she was/is - ED could cure ED


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Not sure why they had to be carry-ons. Guess luggage gets lost too often.


Maggoty skulls are technically carrion.
 
