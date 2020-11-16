 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Japan's foreign minister says Tokyo looks to deepen US ties, in latest blow to their indigenous cravat industry   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 1:03 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I endorse this headline entirely for the phrase "indigenous cravat industry".
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Translation: now that Commander in Cheeto is getting the boot, we can get some real work done.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Translation: now that Commander in Cheeto is getting the boot, we can get some real work done.


True, but more so: We don't want to be China's biatch, for some reason they still have some hard feelings about us...and we know our own nukes will be off the table again....
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Mrs. Slocumb knows all about frilly lace cravats../Don't wear more frills than her!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wold think that our ties are "bolo" their standards, but don't "ascot" me!
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Translation: now that Commander in Cheeto is getting the boot, we can get some real work done.


Let's see if our TrumpFuhrer badmouths the Japanese now for the implied slight.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Herr Morgenstern: Translation: now that Commander in Cheeto is getting the boot, we can get some real work done.

Let's see if our TrumpFuhrer badmouths the Japanese now for the implied slight.


He'll have a tweet about 'sandal wearing goldfish tenders' soon enough.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I wold think that our ties are "bolo" their standards, but don't "ascot" me!


Wow, those are criminal. You're like the scarf ace of puns.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Basically, buy more of our weapons and charge us less rent and pay some of the bills and food for our boys in Okinawa, mkay?  Oh, and we are on your side if China gets more bully.

So buy more of this
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

So we can get more of this
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size


/ fair trade is fair
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'murica is already landlocked to Japan via take-out restaurants and temporary college students. now that China has once again shown the world how much they hate 'murica may as well make nice with Japan and pretend grandpa didn't die at Pearl Harbor.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 'murica is already landlocked to Japan via take-out restaurants and temporary college students.


what did you mean by that?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.