Thirty years ago a British Airways employee became the most badass flight attendant EVER by rescuing a pilot who was sucked out of the cockpit at 23,000ft in mid-flight.
42
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC those pictures are from an investigative recreation of the event. Seriously, nobody with a free hand was snapping candids in the cockpit when the pilot was dangling out the window...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: JFC those pictures are from an investigative recreation of the event. Seriously, nobody with a free hand was snapping candids in the cockpit when the pilot was dangling out the window...


Apparently I'm in a pissy mood today. My apologies...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazing he didn't go out the rest of the way. I believe this to be an actual aftermath picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Amazing he didn't go out the rest of the way. I believe this to be an actual aftermath picture.

[Link][Fark user image image 616x395]


Is... is that an epic skidmark on the side there? No shame, of course; if ever a situatuon evoked the term "pants-shiatting terror," this would be it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: edmo: Amazing he didn't go out the rest of the way. I believe this to be an actual aftermath picture.

[Link][Fark user image image 616x395]

Is... is that an epic skidmark on the side there? No shame, of course; if ever a situatuon evoked the term "pants-shiatting terror," this would be it.


It's blood from his head banging on the airplane.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: JFC those pictures are from an investigative recreation of the event. Seriously, nobody with a free hand was snapping candids in the cockpit when the pilot was dangling out the window...


How did that not just sheer of the foot right at the ankle ?
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

Ghost fly that whip yall.
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough I just watched that episode. Amazon prime has Air Disasters streaming now.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal?

OH - "out"

Never mind...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [thesun.co.uk image 616x360]
Ghost fly that whip yall.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: JFC those pictures are from an investigative recreation of the event. Seriously, nobody with a free hand was snapping candids in the cockpit when the pilot was dangling out the window...


This was before cell phone cameras
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calufrax: What's the big deal?

OH - "out"

Never mind...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus, is this a real thing?

it's the sun, so i'm not sure i even believe in human flight.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you imagine the nightmares everyone involved had for years.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:

While the co-pilot Alistair Atchinson took over the controls, a second flight attendant called Simon scrapped himself into the third pilot's chair and helped to hold on to the chain of men.

Atchinson then said unto him, "Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by flesh and blood, but by our Captain who is ascending into the Heavens.  I tell you that you are Alysída and with you I shall forge a chain of men."


It's enough to give you goosebumps...

/that second paragraph my not have been in the original Aramaic text.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it said how they pulled him back in. Did they have to wait until the plane landed?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: edmo: Amazing he didn't go out the rest of the way. I believe this to be an actual aftermath picture.

[Link][Fark user image image 616x395]

Is... is that an epic skidmark on the side there? No shame, of course; if ever a situatuon evoked the term "pants-shiatting terror," this would be it.


looks like blood
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: I don't think it said how they pulled him back in. Did they have to wait until the plane landed?


They ran the windshield wipers.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecor1: Amazon prime has Air Disasters streaming now.


A detailed history of Spirit Airlines?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the ending is more tragic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "sucked off in the cockpit", which probably isn't that unusual.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly like the time I nearly fell out of my harness inside Gravitron.
 
orbister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: I read that as "sucked off in the cockpit", which probably isn't that unusual.


[otto.jpg]
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: I don't think it said how they pulled him back in. Did they have to wait until the plane landed?


Yeah. The copilot had to land the plane while the first attendant held onto the pilot and other attendants held on to him.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's lucky Simon didn't turn to jelly.
 
sefert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: nytmare: I don't think it said how they pulled him back in. Did they have to wait until the plane landed?

They ran the windshield wipers.


Once the pressure equalized it wouldn't have been super hard if they had a good grip on him already.  Wipers is funnier though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
moeburn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those pictures are from Mayday.  Excellent show by the way.  They're 20 seasons in so they must be doing something right.

Here's the episode in question, from way back in the 2nd season:


Air Crash Investigations Mayday 02x01 Blow Out British Airways Flight 5390
Youtube bqRWupOv8DQ
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would argue that this is the most badass flight attendant ever.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nytmare: I don't think it said how they pulled him back in. Did they have to wait until the plane landed?


Yes.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The man said "keep you head and arms inside the cockpit at all times" but pilot Tim jr., he was a DAREDEVIL, just like his old man...
 
virgo47
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction". There is in fact no such thing. He was blown out of the cockpit by a pressure difference.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarknGroovn: I would argue that this is the most badass flight attendant ever.


Not the one who got sucked out of the plane when a piece of the fuselage blew out after an explosive decompression?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And I just noticed that we have a very rare Sun/pilot trifecta in play.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

virgo47: In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction". There is in fact no such thing. He was blown out of the cockpit by a pressure difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember reading about this in a Reader's Digest.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

virgo47: In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction".


Oh yeah? Explain this...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I tried finding Robin Williams stand up bit about this incident.  Google-Fu ineffective.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

virgo47: In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction". There is in fact no such thing. He was blown out of the cockpit by a pressure difference.


Your mom gives great pressure difference
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

virgo47: In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction". There is in fact no such thing. He was blown out of the cockpit by a pressure difference.


What did the pressure difference cause?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: virgo47: In no way does the human race demonstrate its ignorance better than continuing to believe in "suction". There is in fact no such thing. He was blown out of the cockpit by a pressure difference.

What did the pressure difference cause?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
