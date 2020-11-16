 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Mugger sticks gun in Japanese teenager's back, she tells him to get a job, begins transformation sequence   (soranews24.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easiest way to take over Japan
Kill the magical girls during their minute and a half transformation sequence
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking that with Japan's incredibly strict firearm laws that anyone mugging people for pocket change likely did Not have a real gun.

Sure enough, in TFA they mention that the police tracked down the criminal and the "gun" was airsoft.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I was thinking that with Japan's incredibly strict firearm laws that anyone mugging people for pocket change likely did Not have a real gun.

Sure enough, in TFA they mention that the police tracked down the criminal and the "gun" was airsoft.


That was my first thought too.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The way the headline was phrased, I thought it was the mugger who told the victim to get a job, and thought there was some Tyler Durden type shenanigans going on.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Private_Citizen: I was thinking that with Japan's incredibly strict firearm laws that anyone mugging people for pocket change likely did Not have a real gun.

Sure enough, in TFA they mention that the police tracked down the criminal and the "gun" was airsoft.

That was my first thought too.


Yeah, this approach would not work so well in 'Murica.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The way the headline was phrased, I thought it was the mugger who told the victim to get a job, and thought there was some Tyler Durden type shenanigans going on.


Raymond K Hessel-San! Why you no veternariaran yet?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Though I should point out:  While it's exceedingly unlikely that a common mugger in Japan would have an actual gun, organized crime figures often do have them, especially the higher ups or those protecting the higher ups.

And there is decent evidence that Japan hides its real crime figures in order not to "lose face":

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-2007-nov-09-fg-autopsy9-story.html
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Iron man put on his suit like SAILOR MOON
Youtube N-XHvHndPGA
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Though I should point out: While it's exceedingly unlikely that a common mugger in Japan would have an actual gun, organized crime figures often do have them, especially the higher ups or those protecting the higher ups.


When was the last time you heard of a yakuza member resorting to mugging?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baka-san: Easiest way to take over Japan
Kill the magical girls during their minute and a half transformation sequence


Can't. That's when you see their panties.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wolf892: baka-san: Easiest way to take over Japan
Kill the magical girls during their minute and a half transformation sequence

Can't. That's when you see their panties.


Panties? I guess someone only watched the censored version!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I was thinking that with Japan's incredibly strict firearm laws that anyone mugging people for pocket change likely did Not have a real gun.

Sure enough, in TFA they mention that the police tracked down the criminal and the "gun" was airsoft.


It's incredibly uncommon for rank and file Japanese citizens to have firearms. Hell, I think most cops in Japan don't even have firearms. They don't need 'em.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love stupid criminals. She was taking a big risk, I'm glad it paid off. I know that I would fight back. When a guy to steal my car one night. He got two surprises, one was that the car had a kill switch hidden where he could never find it.  The other was a crazy lady in a big Figment nightshirt and no shoes running at him at full tilt. The look on his face was priceless. He jumped in a waiting car and got out of there. My husband was pissed at me. He asked me what I was thinking, and pointed out that he could have had a gun. I just said to the question..."MINE!"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Private_Citizen: I was thinking that with Japan's incredibly strict firearm laws that anyone mugging people for pocket change likely did Not have a real gun.

Sure enough, in TFA they mention that the police tracked down the criminal and the "gun" was airsoft.

It's incredibly uncommon for rank and file Japanese citizens to have firearms. Hell, I think most cops in Japan don't even have firearms. They don't need 'em.


They have tanks though

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My brother said he was surfing in Guam one day and when he came back to his truck, one of the locals was sitting in his truck holding a gun. The guy said he was going to steal the truck and all his stuff. My brother said "No you aren't and GTFO of my truck" and the guy left. Bro is kind of a badass, even though he's just a skinny white guy.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

