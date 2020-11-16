 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Mexico explains decision to flood poor, Indigenous areas, which basically comes down to 'poor people can't afford lawyers"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing people all around the globe have in common is that being poor sucks and you will get shiat on.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But it isn't fair when they fight back.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
motherboard-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadores came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, 'I swallowed it. So sue me."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really surprised people who get ruined by rich farks and cant afford lawyers dont buy guns and go get some payback. What else do they have to lose?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't have much of a choice on that one.  Hopefully they'll see some financial assistance.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is a pretty long history of those who fight back, then end up fighting each other

Orwell wrote a book about it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Presumably there are poor people in the more heavily populated area that was spared, or don't they matter?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The sad thing is, 10,000 years of civilization and it's just now being discussed!

Actually, no. We just get a war going someplace, or cook up a plague to help de-poor-ify the general area until they STFU and GBTW.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He wrote a history of the United States?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they can't afford lawyers,but they can afford guns
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FUNDS
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Being poor and being dead are actually not equivalent outcomes.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i've often thought that very thing about 'murica and native americans, and black folks. what keeps them from rising up and executing fat white folks makes me wonder. perhaps it's proof positive that deep inside, most people really are good and don't wish evil upon others, even when it is detrimental to themselves.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did anyone read the article or did the article change, or different article presented?

I don't see anything about lawyers in the article...only a really difficult choice to make... 350k or 170k.

There was never going to be a good outcome and if a lawyer decided it would be better to flood the 350k instead...

/This situation sucks
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kind of this. TFA is a bit sparse on details. Seems like they had no choice but to run off the dam. I'd (sadly), agree that between: flooding a city, or a rural area. The choice seems pretty obvious. Neither are good options, but when there are no others? I also agree that, hopefully, they get huge amounts of assistance.
 
baronm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It's been tried in the past, and hasn't worked out so well:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​American_Indian_Wars
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well the good news is if they're Farmers they have insurance
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I believe it was Mao who pointed out that "true power comes from the barrel of a gun." The thing is, you can be out-gunned by your aggressor, and then they are back in power over you if you are still alive. Gandhi pointed out simply, "an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind." In this case, since resistance is altogether futile, a negotiated settlement is the best they can hope for. I'd go with Gandhi on this one.
 
