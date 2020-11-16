 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train." See, this is why the rest of the world has trials in courtrooms, France   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nine clips with 30 rounds each

I'm not a gun guy, but this is a clip, used in rifles like the M1 Garand.
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a Kalashnikov magazine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.

You're welcome, Frenchies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, that was 5 years ago.

Could have sworn it happened in 2008 or something.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will be fun after the Nice beheading.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is a pretty bad headline.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
behanger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This headline did crack me up, Subby! Loudly!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 minute ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: nine clips with 30 rounds each

I'm not a gun guy, but this is a clip, used in rifles like the M1 Garand.
[Fark user image 640x1247]

This is a Kalashnikov magazine.

[Fark user image 850x795]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.