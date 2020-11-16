 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Article asks the question: Can you drink yourself sober? Well, if it's in the name of science, I can try   (king5.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rather than associate alcohol consumption with a drug that makes you so sick you might die, why not try reverse-Pavlovian conditioning and disassociate alcohol consumption from feeling good?

It's called the Sinclair Method, and it uses naltrexone taken before alcohol consumption (yes you need to drink for it to work).  You get no enjoyment from drinking, and you wonder why you're drinking at all.  Slowly it wipes out the urge to drink at all.  No risk of death like antabuse, no risk of overdose.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know about that, but I'm pretty sure I've smoked myself unhigh before.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, after a long night of drinking you can hit "the eye of the storm" a moment of sober like clarity before it all comes crashing down
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think LSD added helps.
It did with me and cocaine.
I'm phobic about doing a line now.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Crap, I might end up associating alcohol with the year 2020, and being unable to enjoy drinking ever again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's four in the morning, I crawl into my room. I know that if I wake her I'll wake up dead...
 
djslowdive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have no desire to find out in 2020. Why yes, I am going to crack open another cider.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Or, here's a thought. You could solve the problems driving you to drink.

"Tricky" if you're an unrepentant demotivated worthless asshole bent on self-loathing and consumed with unending regret and cursed with a high-fidelity memory that allows you to replay every single mistake you've ever made in your life over and over no matter how hard you try to make it stop.

But, good luck anyway. Cheers!
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably not.  But I can certainly drink myself drunk, which is in my opinion a more favorable result.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I plead the 5th...


/drinking, no
//other stuff... maybe...
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Technically you can.  But it's a dangerous road.

My last relapse and withdrawal made me finally acknowledge that zero is the only amount that works for me anymore.

Out of booze at 4 am and waking up with DTs sucks.

/three years tomorrow
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I get no kick, from champagne...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I tried associating alcohol with powerful negative emotions by drinking heavily while watching Donald Trump speeches, but now all that happens is that I need a drink whenever I see his face.

That may be unrelated, however.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know I gotta stop, but fark this year.

Sinclair method someday.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Rather than associate alcohol consumption with a drug that makes you so sick you might die, why not try reverse-Pavlovian conditioning and disassociate alcohol consumption from feeling good?

It's called the Sinclair Method, and it uses naltrexone taken before alcohol consumption (yes you need to drink for it to work).  You get no enjoyment from drinking, and you wonder why you're drinking at all.  Slowly it wipes out the urge to drink at all.  No risk of death like antabuse, no risk of overdose.


Doesn't seem like it would make enough money so farkk that.

Oh, and divorce is worth it.
 
