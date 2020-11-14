 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Governor announces restrictions to try to fight a highly communicable disease? Let's all go stand in line at the store   (kiro7.com) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me hates giving Bezos even more of my cash but so far he has hands down got the best grocery delivery service going. The only suck part is that they will demand to scan a valid ID if you order any alcohol.

/small price to pay for convenience and safety
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Part of me hates giving Bezos even more of my cash but so far he has hands down got the best grocery delivery service going. The only suck part is that they will demand to scan a valid ID if you order any alcohol.

/small price to pay for convenience and safety


Congratulations. You're making other people take the risks so you can sit on your ass.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.


Went grocery shopping yesterday, and they are already clamping down and limiting purchases. There will be none of that "fill your cart with all the toilet paper" nonsense this time around.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bought two 24 packs back in June.  I'm set.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Smearing feces with paper is gross, get a bidet.

/first one in
//I don't even have a bidet
 
Rob4127
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Same thing happened in the state of New Mexico [lcsun-news.com]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
retroplanet.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here we go again. The second wave has hit. I knew The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 was not over. Will we survive?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.


There already is a shortage at most stores.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I bought two 24 packs back in June.  I'm set.


You don't eat Chipotle, do you?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Americans panic buy when 2 inches of snow is called for.  This is the equivalent of saying "It will snow 2 feet a day for the next 3 weeks" in their minds.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Costco and Target were wiped out yesterday, but I did score some off brand two ply at the Home Depot in Redmond. They still had it in stock this morning if anyone needs some extra TP to ride out the panic buying.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The market can remain irrational longer than your ass crack can stay clean.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FnA people, stop and make an educated assessment before knee jerk reactionism.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dammit. I texted a friend last week that I'd just scored two pints of Mango sorbet, and that grocery stores were back to pre 'Rona levels.

I'm sorry; I may have jinxed everything.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks for causing the shortage that would not happen if you weren't dipshiats, dipshiats.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EL EM: Smearing feces with paper is gross, get a bidet.

/first one in
//I don't even have a bidet


I prefer to do a first pass with TP then finish with a sanitary wipe to lean everything fresh and clean.

The downside with a bidet for a lot of people is many bathrooms don't have an outlet in a convenient place to plug in a bidet so you can get the model with the water heater.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: They still had it in stock this morning if anyone needs some extra TP to ride out the panic buying.


*facepalm*  So, you are one of those "take pictures of toilet paper in the store and post them on social media" people.

First, stop that.

Second, you are sending people out to a product that won't be there anymore when they arrive.

Third, don't be "That guy"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I need to go shopping, haven't done a good shopping run in a month, combined with Zeta killing my power so I lost most of what I had in the fridge (three cheers for float testing eggs).

Today has been a crappy day, may as well go shopping after work.  I know I'm not going to like it.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.

Went grocery shopping yesterday, and they are already clamping down and limiting purchases. There will be none of that "fill your cart with all the toilet paper" nonsense this time around.


What!? How am I supposed to re-sell it at price-gouging levels if I don't have a sufficient hoard!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Mad_Radhu: They still had it in stock this morning if anyone needs some extra TP to ride out the panic buying.

*facepalm*  So, you are one of those "take pictures of toilet paper in the store and post them on social media" people.

First, stop that.

Second, you are sending people out to a product that won't be there anymore when they arrive.

Third, don't be "That guy"


I didn't post any such picture.

/Like I'd tell anyone where they could score TP
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't stand to wait in line long
So I built a new machine
It just measures up the distance
And then eliminates the folks between
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The people who refused to wear masks, refused to socially distance, and refused to just stay the fark home when they weren't at work or doing necessary things like getting food stuff... they've, in the name of personal freedumb, made it necessary for everyone to go back to the more restrictive measures...
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: FnA people, stop and make an educated assessment before knee jerk reactionism.


I made an educated assessment.

I saw the lines and shortages occurring in the UK, and decided to stock up on the really high quality TP. I should have enough for about 4-6 months.

Do I think that anyone needs to buy that much? No. Do I think that people are going to panic buy? Hell yes.

The only logical choice is to beat the rush.

This is why we need gouging. If you charged $5-$10 a roll, people would be less likely to over-purchase...or you'd get people importing it from other countries to profit.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They are doing the same in New Mexico too.  The governor announced non-essentials closing for the next two weeks last Friday, and by 5:00 the grocery stores and Walmarts were flooded.  I went to Walmart on my weekly grocery trip on Saturday, and the toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and canned meats were empty.  But not the fresh meats.  I should have bought an emergency ham.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Thanks for causing the shortage that would not happen if you weren't dipshiats, dipshiats.


The worst part is the dipshiats force you  to yourself be a dipshiat, otherwise you'll get stuck cleaning your ass with junk mail and credit card solicitations. When the COVID cases started rising again a few weeks ago, my wife asked me to buy a little extra toilet paper in anticipation of the panic buying. And right on schedule people went crazy yesterday.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.


There are a quarter million fewer people alive to keep things going than back in the spring. The U.S. has gone almost completely toward "just in time" production (and shipping) in the past twenty years. When parts of our supply chain start to fail, all parts will fail. TP isn't life, but it correlates with life.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Private_Citizen: Relax people, there won't be a TP shortage this time. The shortage the first time around was due to slowness responding to changing market demands. Turns out plenty of people went to the restroom at work, schools, colleges, restaurants, etc, etc - so a significant portion of production capacity was allocated to serve those industries (think giant wheels of single ply).

Now the manufacturers are making more of the residential stuff. Panic buying may empty a shelf, but it will be filled right back up.

[Fark user image 586x426]


And the company that breaks up old airplanes for spare parts in Roswell too.  And a mobile home dealer, and a paper recycling company.  I can't think of anything less essential than those types of businesses.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Mad_Radhu: They still had it in stock this morning if anyone needs some extra TP to ride out the panic buying.

*facepalm*  So, you are one of those "take pictures of toilet paper in the store and post them on social media" people.

First, stop that.

Second, you are sending people out to a product that won't be there anymore when they arrive.

Third, don't be "That guy"


Hey, I'm just giving people a lead in case they are the normal type of person who doesn't buy toilet paper until they get on the last roll. Those sane individuals kind of get screwed in situations like this, compared to cheap bastards like me who buy the big Costco packs of Charmin because it is way cheaper per roll.

I don't want anyone to be stuck without TP.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: This is why we need gouging. If you charged $5-$10 a roll, people would be less likely to over-purchase


We are boned as a people.  The logical middle ground is f*cking gone.

*People overbuy toilet paper AGAIN*

*Logically explain supply and demand, remind them what happened last time....appeal to some sort of reason*

*PRICE GOUGE*
 
chandie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that this coincides with the regular annual pre-Thanksgiving shopping rush. I didn't notice it being excessively busy yesterday, but they were already out of the name brand paper goods.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Inslee? I thought he quit after he couldn't get any delegates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
