The Merriam-Webster Biting Subtext of the Day for November 16 is "Snivel"
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody needs to tell Donnie this is about him.

He loves attention.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm loving M-W passive-aggressively poking at Tя☭mp.
 
Reverend J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I'm loving M-W passive-aggressively poking at Tя☭mp.


They seem to be able to throw shade better than anyone else.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: OK So Amuse Me: I'm loving M-W passive-aggressively poking at Tя☭mp.

They seem to be able to throw shade better than anyone else.


They do have all the words to do so.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Reverend J: OK So Amuse Me: I'm loving M-W passive-aggressively poking at Tя☭mp.

They seem to be able to throw shade better than anyone else.

They do have all the words to do so.


They have the best words.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: OK So Amuse Me: Reverend J: OK So Amuse Me: I'm loving M-W passive-aggressively poking at Tя☭mp.

They seem to be able to throw shade better than anyone else.

They do have all the words to do so.

They have the best words.


Believe me.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Subtext' is an anagram of 'buttsex'.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my HS Social Studies teachers had a huge sign that read "NO SNIVELING" on his classroom wall. That guy was awesome.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a Snivel in the wild:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: I found a Snivel in the wild:
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x453]


It's - SuuuperSpreaaaader!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
president sniveling nsfw

best enjoyed by clicking the little speaker
 
iamjustsyd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny queso: president sniveling nsfw

best enjoyed by clicking the little speaker


Agrees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
img3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/i'm an adverb, now?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akya: I found a Snivel in the wild:
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x453]


Maybe it's just the times as they are, but I physically cringed at that.

/not shocked, just cringed
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Robert Ripley did a Piece in 1911 on the hundreds of words beginning with the letters "sn" that have to do with the nose.
 
whitroth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Donnie, the perfect example of a pusillanimous sniveling loser.
 
