 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1532, Francisco Pizarro captured Incan emperor Atahualpa, offering the first evidence in the New World for why one should expect the Spanish Acquisition   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actual photo of the standoff:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like we're living in Pizarro World!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Subby, "first" - if you ignore the entire Caribbean and the Aztecs.  I assume Subby considers the Second Battle of Manassas to be the start of the Civil War.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still...
Good headline
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
knox.villagesoup.comView Full Size


/dyslexic
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow what a bunch of assholes
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Yes, Subby, "first" - if you ignore the entire Caribbean and the Aztecs.  I assume Subby considers the Second Battle of Manassas to be the start of the Civil War.


Clearly it was the 2nd battle of Bull Run.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish Inquisition, you say?

On Fark?

Well...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadores came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, 'I swallowed it. So sue me."
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pizarro's men massacre the Incans and capture Atahualpa, forcing him to convert to Christianity before eventually killing him

What matters our earthly sufferings if our souls are saved?
 
actualaca
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: phalamir: Yes, Subby, "first" - if you ignore the entire Caribbean and the Aztecs.  I assume Subby considers the Second Battle of Manassas to be the start of the Civil War.

Clearly it was the 2nd battle of Bull Run.


The 2nd Battle of I-66.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1532, Francisco Pizarro captured Incan emperor Atahualpa

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: "If you were a poor Indian with no weapons, and a bunch of conquistadores came up to you and asked where the gold was, I don't think it would be a good idea to say, 'I swallowed it. So sue me."


And thereby created the earliest argument for "stand your ground" laws...

King Philip gave it his best shot here in MA, and almost won. Almost.  However, he's still famous around these parts for standing up to whitey.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zepillin: Pizarro's men massacre the Incans and capture Atahualpa, forcing him to convert to Christianity before eventually killing him

What matters our earthly sufferings if our souls are saved?


One of my girlfriends is Peruvian. Her family keeps the Pizarro surname alive over the generations. Yup, they're wealthy to this day. She thinks Pizarro was heinous and doesn't use the name, choosing to use her mother's family name. She's the black sheep of the family, so she said fark it, and moved to Maui 40 years ago.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they would have got hmi high first, it would have been cool
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/new​s/2013/7/130729-inca-mummy-maiden-sacr​ifice-coca-alcohol-drug-mountain-andes​-children/

We're talking Incans, who like the Mayans, as well as the Aztecs, were just bathing in the blood of all the local tribes.

That and not really the stone ages, really wasn't the best move on their part.   Not exactly nice people either.  It's like having sympathy for the Romans when the Barbarians were at the gate.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.