(The Daily Beast)   Torn from the pages of the Daily Beast: Was Jesus Ugly?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Eclectic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isaiah 53:2-3 which predicted that the Messiah would be unattractive so that people not "desire him."

Ironically, he was often described as a guy who couldn't get nailed in wood shop.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ugly as sin

Hang on.  There's a smiting in my driveway
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eclectic: How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.


Assuming he was real.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus had a dozen guys following him around at all times.  And we all know how ripped you have to be for that kind of lifestyle.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nah, he was the Fabio of his time.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eclectic: How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.


Right. Next you're going to claim he didn't speak English.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus was half holy spirit, he probably had some invisible features.
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In stead of worrying about what he looked like, how about proving the man actually existed first?

Dude is harder to get a look at than my cousins girlfriend from Canada.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I sound fat: Jesus was half holy spirit, he probably had some invisible features.


"I promise, there's an invisible 4 inches you can't see.."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's well established in the pantheon of gods that the christian god is a mentally deranged fark up.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Eclectic: How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.

Right. Next you're going to claim he didn't speak English.


What if he was a she,
she was caucasian,
and she was a hipster,
who spoke English before English was cool.

You probably wouldn't have even heard about it, back then.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God:  You're not going there to pick up chicks, son
Jesus:  Well I don't want to die, a you know, virgin
God:  They way you're going, no one's gonna mention it.

33 years later

Roman Soldier 1:  Hey!  Someone looks crossed!  Hahahahahaha!
Roman Soldier 2:  Ha Ha!  Where's your messiah now, cross hanger?
Roman Soldier 3:  Ha!  I'll bet he's virgin!  Hahahahahahaha!
Jesus:  Oh Lord F M L
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aungen: Jesus had a dozen guys following him around at all times.  And we all know how ripped you have to be for that kind of lifestyle.


Some guys like ugly men
 
Cache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't know about Christ, but Christians are among the ugliest people I've met.

See Party of Christ
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No matter how grotesque his physical appearance there is no way he could possibly hold a candle to the ugliness of today's so-called evangelicals.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ugly Jesus is the name of my GWAR/Stryper fusion band.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus probably looked like me, and I am fugly as fark.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cache: Don't know about Christ, but Christians are among the ugliest people I've met.

See Party of Christ


Wow.  If that's the worst, there's hope for humanity after all.  Turn off the electricity.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2/10
would not nail
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: In stead of worrying about what he looked like, how about proving the man actually existed first?

Dude is harder to get a look at than my cousins girlfriend from Canada.


Dude.

Jesus is not like Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy.  I'm sure there's plenty of archaeological and historical evidence that shows there was a dude named Jeshua running around in modern Palestine.

And if skin pigmentation affects whether you believe in Jesus or not, I think there's several other issues in your life you need to address first.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aungen: 40 degree day: Eclectic: How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.

Right. Next you're going to claim he didn't speak English.

What if he was a she,
she was caucasian,
and she was a hipster,
who spoke English before English was cool.

You probably wouldn't have even heard about it, back then.


Then she said, "Hey honey, take a walk on the wild side."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theflatline: Jesus probably looked like me, and I am fugly as fark.


Jesus Fugly Christ is going in my interjection quiver.  Thanks!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dishes
Youtube l0rxleA5k6k
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you believe his DNA is 50% Jewish and 50% deity, you can picture him looking like just about anything.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: If you believe his DNA is 50% Jewish and 50% deity, you can picture him looking like just about anything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He wasn't precisely fugly, but he did have typical male pattern baldness and red curly hair. Let's just say he did not stand out in a crowd in the Garden of Gethsemane, and that's why Judas had to give him the Kiss of Death.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he was real, there is a good chance he looked more like Osama Bin Laden than Brad Pitt.

Red squiggly line must be Republican because it wanted to correct "Osama" to Obama.
 
gbv23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gus Gus-Is Jesus Your Pal?
Youtube 7bW3u4pu6xE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6​C0du​Ak0T8
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: theflatline: Jesus probably looked like me, and I am fugly as fark.

Jesus Fugly Christ is going in my interjection quiver.  Thanks!


My 95 year old great uncle used to say Jesus H Christ all the time and I asked him what the H stood for and he said with a straight face "Harold, as was his middle name given to him by our Lord, and his father."   Then after a moment he and my grandmother(his sister) cracked the fark up.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gnosis301: aungen: 40 degree day: Eclectic: How about we start with acknowledging he wasn't white.

Right. Next you're going to claim he didn't speak English.

What if he was a she,
she was caucasian,
and she was a hipster,
who spoke English before English was cool.

You probably wouldn't have even heard about it, back then.

Then she said, "Hey honey, take a walk on the wild side."


Lola?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sick, sick sick, the bumbling of The Beast.
 
