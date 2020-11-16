 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Weeners Pilots stroke it in solidarity with Russia's football captain Artem Dzyuba, who was axed for masturbating, by penising the radar screen. Clean up is probably necessary   (thesun.ie) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dzyuba is the name of my George W Bush Cosplay Hip Hop act.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWO pilots are being probed for making a penis

Are they re-using the probe?

/they're not even cleaning the probe
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'Penising' is now a verb.

Embrace it.

/lovingly
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bizarre headline is actually accurate.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It looks like a great big...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [i.pinimg.com image 625x352]


*high five*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hand Job
Youtube w8z2b-Z3gSw
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He violated NNN
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are the pilots from Chernobyl?

Why does the 'penis' have 3 testicles?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh sure, but when Itry to put my penis on the radar screen, I get arrested and dragged out of the ATC tower!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: 'Penising' is now a verb.

Embrace it.

/lovingly


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Are the pilots from Chernobyl?

Why does the 'penis' have 3 testicles?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Testes...testes...one, two...three?"
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.