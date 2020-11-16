 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Navajo Nation, the hardest hit of all US subcommunities, orders three more weeks of stay-at-home lockdown. Japanese Navy completely confused   (kutv.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm old enough to get that joke
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one, subs

But really, though... It would be nice if we stopped trying to wipe out native populations with disease.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were actually doing very well, better than New Mexico, until people did stupid shiat on Labor Day and schools started reopening.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Army has offered plenty of blankets.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They closed their Casino. Good for them
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Nice one, subs

But really, though... It would be nice if we stopped trying to wipe out native populations with disease.


One day we won't have to. Let's all pray for that day to come sooner!
Wait...what?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Army has offered plenty of blankets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navajo Nation helped win Arizona for Biden.

According to Vox, 60% to 90% of the Navajo Nation's roughly 67,000 eligible voters voted for Biden. Biden is currently leading in Arizona by less than 12,000 votes.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: Nice one, subs

But really, though... It would be nice if we stopped trying to wipe out native populations with disease.


What's more American than that?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They live by a code, something you can not begin to fathom.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's all just talk
 
schubie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goddamn that's depressing.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

6nome: They live by a code, something you can not begin to fathom.


Ritchie Incognito is still on an active roster.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thank you, Navajo nation, for helping bring Arizona home for us. Stay safe (safer, even.)
 
