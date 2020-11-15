 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Two men break into a house, tie up a father and his three kids, realize they broke into the wrong house, break into the house next door, steal some shait, go back to the first house, untie the father & kids and then.....apologize. Only in Ann Arbor   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a way... It's nice to know that neither the cops or robbers are capable of reading a street address.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
....at least the robbers are more polite.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There, ya see?? AMERICA HAS POLITE MORONS TOO, NOT JUST US CANADIANS
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: There, ya see?? AMERICA HAS POLITE MORONS TOO, NOT JUST US CANADIANS


Betcha the crooks came from the other side of Lake Huron, eh.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ann Arbor?   I was gonna say Canada.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They were probably Ohio State fans, they felt sorry about Michigan's poor season, and figured they'd suffered enough torment already.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hey robbers, that's so sweet for apologizing! Can we please get your names and addresses so we can send you some flowers?"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Destructor: ....at least the robbers are more polite.


Right?
ALSO the COPS might have still killed the wrong ppl, too.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better than cops.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We good?
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I see a funny movie in this one. I hope they manage to get it right. Tied up, not tied up? Very confusing. I can picture them looking at all the drivers licenses, scratching their genius heads, trying to figure out which ones  they want to rob again. "Hold on, we don't want to rob that first family again?"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

