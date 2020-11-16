 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   Owning a dog may increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. In contrast, cats are already experts at staying home, social distancing, and cleaning themselves often, but would gladly give you Covid if they could   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only good choice is to keep a real predator, like a mountain lion or wolf, as a pet -- something that would eat both your dog and your cat.  Of course, the chance of your being killed and eaten also increases, so dying of COVID should be less of a concern.  Australians can be very choosy, living in such a rich environment of pet candidates.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My husband and I both got Covid two weeks ago, just as our area hit a stretch of beautiful unseasonable warmth. Not being able to take our lad to the dog park sucked. We considered asking a friend to take him, until we realized that as a major snuggle bug, our dog was most likely covered in Covid.

That said, we definitely didn't get it from the dog. I got it from an asshole coworker and my husband got it from me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care, played fetch.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SOON.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Propshaft's parents think they got the rona from the little disease vectors next door playing with the dog
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it. The cat knows who opens the tuna.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodge Propshaft: Ms Propshaft's parents think they got the rona from the little disease vectors next door playing with the dog


Wait, what? Children can get rona? I was assured this was not the case by Top Men.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No your cat doesn't want to kill you. Who would operate the can opener?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Dodge Propshaft: Ms Propshaft's parents think they got the rona from the little disease vectors next door playing with the dog

Wait, what? Children can get rona? I was assured this was not the case by Top Men.


Professor, your sarcasm detector has exploded again.
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: No your cat doesn't want to kill you. Who would operate the can opener?


The moment they get opposable thumbs humanity is doomed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Owning a dog may increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. In contrast, cats are already experts at staying home"

My NextDoor feed disagrees fervently. It seems like half of the posts on there are updates on lost cats.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would think the owners' exposure to people outside walking the dog multiple times a day would be a big reason. The article only briefly mentions it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.


Yeah but that won't drive clicks.
 
Loren
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.


Yup.  That was my first thought--dog-walking without taking sufficient care.  People keep acting like outside is perfectly safe.

ezerezerezer: I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk


What shocks me is that delivered groceries are riskier than getting them yourself.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Dodge Propshaft: Ms Propshaft's parents think they got the rona from the little disease vectors next door playing with the dog

Wait, what? Children can get rona? I was assured this was not the case by Top Men.


Who?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ezerezerezer: I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk


I stopped doing that in the spring. I have heard in the news from epidemiologists that surfaces are not a big risk. I know the disease is new to us, and recommendations change as knowledge increases.

I shop in the store, I don't touch my face or the goods until I get home and scrub my hands.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Prof. Frink: Dodge Propshaft: Ms Propshaft's parents think they got the rona from the little disease vectors next door playing with the dog

Wait, what? Children can get rona? I was assured this was not the case by Top Men.

Who?


Conservatives who downplay the risks at every opportunity.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I seem to recall a study that said kids growing up with a dog have a stronger immune system.  (which probably means the kids are getting exposed to a lot of things over time).  And there's another study that said owning dogs lowers your blood pressure.  I'm not just pulling these things out of my ass.  And speaking of ass, dogs are great wingmen for meeting women when you're single.  And continuing to speak about ass, dogs can lick their own ass, and privates.  Dogs pretty much do it all.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aimtastic: My husband and I both got Covid two weeks ago, just as our area hit a stretch of beautiful unseasonable warmth. Not being able to take our lad to the dog park sucked. We considered asking a friend to take him, until we realized that as a major snuggle bug, our dog was most likely covered in Covid.

That said, we definitely didn't get it from the dog. I got it from an asshole coworker and my husband got it from me.


Just curious - do you know how it was transmitted?

Did the coworker go maskless? Were you maskless?
Did you have face to face conversations? How close were you?
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another reason not to have a dog.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.


Probably the people (using elevators in apartment buildings, etc). Dogs can be infected but the virus does better in cats (also ferrets and hamsters).
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: 40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.

Probably the people (using elevators in apartment buildings, etc). Dogs can be infected but the virus does better in cats (also ferrets and hamsters).


Ferrets. The number one preferred pets of creepy weirdos everywhere.
 
v2micca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If owning a dog tripled my chances of developing prostate cancer, I would still own a dog.

/My doctor has small hands, I can get checked regularly without it being too uncomfortable.
//Well, uncomfortable for me, he me start getting weirded out by how often I want him to drill me out.
///Yeah, those slashies kind of got out of control
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My neighbor cat comes in for visits. I don't know how many places he visits. I live in South Dakota so maybe it's reckless to even let him in the house.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: My neighbor cat comes in for visits. I don't know how many places he visits. I live in South Dakota so maybe it's reckless to even let him in the house.


I wouldn't let it in. I haven't heard of any documented cases of cats transmitting it to humans but there's no reason to think it couldn't happen, and South Dakota has one of the highest infection rates in the world.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From TFA it looks like a lifestyle factor, e.g. walks are not optional for a dog, you literally have to exercise it or it will develop health issues up to and including keeling over dead, depending on the breed.

So you're our in public more, possibly while jogging and breathing harder than when at rest
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loren: 40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.

Yup.  That was my first thought--dog-walking without taking sufficient care.  People keep acting like outside is perfectly safe.

ezerezerezer: I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk

What shocks me is that delivered groceries are riskier than getting them yourself.


Uh, yeah. That kinda makes it sound like the study is bullshiat. If your getting your groceries delivered, you're probably not going to bars or restaurants.

But I guess if you have the same small group of people going door to door, they could become a vector group.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hammettman: I seem to recall a study that said kids growing up with a dog have a stronger immune system.  (which probably means the kids are getting exposed to a lot of things over time).  And there's another study that said owning dogs lowers your blood pressure.  I'm not just pulling these things out of my ass.  And speaking of ass, dogs are great wingmen for meeting women when you're single.  And continuing to speak about ass, dogs can lick their own ass, and privates.  Dogs pretty much do it all.


LoL, I love the fact that my dog can't reach his own asshole.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: aimtastic: My husband and I both got Covid two weeks ago, just as our area hit a stretch of beautiful unseasonable warmth. Not being able to take our lad to the dog park sucked. We considered asking a friend to take him, until we realized that as a major snuggle bug, our dog was most likely covered in Covid.

That said, we definitely didn't get it from the dog. I got it from an asshole coworker and my husband got it from me.

Just curious - do you know how it was transmitted?

Did the coworker go maskless? Were you maskless?
Did you have face to face conversations? How close were you?


The coworker had just returned from his brother's funeral in South Dakota and I offered my condolences, intending it to just be in passing. The coworker than proceeded to tell me a long story about his brother, with his mask under his nose. I was properly masked, but he also kind of cornered me in a place where I couldn't back away as he stood about a foot away from my face. The whole time he was talking, I kept thinking over and over, "He's too close. His nose is out." But I didn't want to be rude to the mourning guy so I just dealt with it until I got a reasonable chance to get away.

He tested positive the same day I started to feel sick, and I tested positive two days later.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aimtastic: My husband and I both got Covid two weeks ago, just as our area hit a stretch of beautiful unseasonable warmth. Not being able to take our lad to the dog park sucked. We considered asking a friend to take him, until we realized that as a major snuggle bug, our dog was most likely covered in Covid.

That said, we definitely didn't get it from the dog. I got it from an asshole coworker and my husband got it from me.


Guess we know what will be making a come back on his birthday from now on.
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Ivo Shandor: 40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.

Probably the people (using elevators in apartment buildings, etc). Dogs can be infected but the virus does better in cats (also ferrets and hamsters).

Ferrets. The number one preferred pets of creepy weirdos everywhere.


Aren't ferrets pretty closely related to minks?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Loren: 40 degree day: The study did not determine whether the dogs are spreading the virus or instead people who have dogs were more likely to go out and get exposed to other people.

Yup.  That was my first thought--dog-walking without taking sufficient care.  People keep acting like outside is perfectly safe.

ezerezerezer: I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk

What shocks me is that delivered groceries are riskier than getting them yourself.


When we retired, we chose a house that we could remodel to suit our needs and it had to have a good size lot for a garden, something unusual in postage stamp lots of California. So we have a large garden and hubby loves to go out and pluck whatever it is that he's pulling out of the ground for the day.  we spend the days sometimes canning or drying or whatever it is that we need to do, not just for ourselves but also as the occasional gift for someone. The point is we like doing it not everybody would.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Loren: ezerezerezer: I am shocked that disinfecting groceries appears to reduce risk

What shocks me is that delivered groceries are riskier than getting them yourself.


Maybe, maybe not. This is just an initial study, they found that correlation among the people who get them delivered AND don't disinfect them - in Spain.

It may be that disinfecting the groceries is the factor, but it could also be that people who get groceries delivered but don't disinfect them are also engaging in other behaviors or being in other situations which increase their risk. Also this is for Spain, so people in other countries may end up having different experiences. It's a good starting point though, as they can narrow in on those people who get them delivered but don't disinfect to see if the disinfection or lack thereof is really the big factor, or if it's something else like people who get groceries delivered but don't disinfect them also tend to take greater risks in other areas too, which increases their chances.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aimtastic: truthandjustice: aimtastic: My husband and I both got Covid two weeks ago, just as our area hit a stretch of beautiful unseasonable warmth. Not being able to take our lad to the dog park sucked. We considered asking a friend to take him, until we realized that as a major snuggle bug, our dog was most likely covered in Covid.

That said, we definitely didn't get it from the dog. I got it from an asshole coworker and my husband got it from me.

Just curious - do you know how it was transmitted?

Did the coworker go maskless? Were you maskless?
Did you have face to face conversations? How close were you?

The coworker had just returned from his brother's funeral in South Dakota and I offered my condolences, intending it to just be in passing. The coworker than proceeded to tell me a long story about his brother, with his mask under his nose. I was properly masked, but he also kind of cornered me in a place where I couldn't back away as he stood about a foot away from my face. The whole time he was talking, I kept thinking over and over, "He's too close. His nose is out." But I didn't want to be rude to the mourning guy so I just dealt with it until I got a reasonable chance to get away.

He tested positive the same day I started to feel sick, and I tested positive two days later.


Get better soon!
 
