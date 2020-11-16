 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Seagulls are figuring out school schedules so they can steal kid's lunches with more efficiency   (sciencealert.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 10:05 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up on the beaches of Florida. The seagulls did this back in the 70s. They also knew when the lunch ladies took the trash out and the flock would be waiting for them by the dumpsters looking for leftovers.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We only keep them around because they'll kill off the aliens. At least that's what Tom Cruise told me as part of my Operating Thetan level 5 training.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ANd no one understand just how damaging this is, not to us, but to them.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pavlov had a dog, schools have seagulls
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember stopping at a McDonalds near the Great America north of Chicago decades ago... the number of gulls around that place were insane.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hell, the chickadee's in my yard recognize me and will 'ask' me for food through calls. You should see the squirrels, they all stand up like prairie dogs the second I come outside.

CSB: 
When I worked at McDonald's 20 years ago, I saw a seagull pick up a dropped McRib and proceeded to eat the entire patty. Thing was, they can't chew, so there was this bird with a patty crammed in its gullet and made it look like a golf ball was in its neck. It took a few tries to take off, but eventually did. Gulls are more flying rat than pigeon in some cases.
 
MoistOinka [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They gonna find out, first-hand...

Seagulls gonna come.
Poke you in the coconut.

And they did, and they did.

/everyone going "Ah-ha-ha-ha, aaaah-ha-ha-ha-ha"
//ur a psycho-weiner
///lemme grab my beater
 
LesterB
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bloody dinosaurs.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The seagulls around Oracle Park in San Francisco have seemed to figure out the baseball schedule, or at least how long a typical baseball game lasts; IE, they typically show up near the end of the game en masse, or at least used to prior to this, fan-less, Covid year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Our cover's blown, they know we can spy!

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Everyone make a run fly for it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size



"Pfffft, Amateurs...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A good outbreak of salmonella is incoming
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They took my lunch, and they ran. They ran so far away. They just ran. They ran all night and day.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.