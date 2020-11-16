 Skip to content
(NOAA)   Hurricane Iota expected to strengthen to category 5, by far the latest cat 5 ever recorded   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
    More: Scary  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke it!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The season isn't over yet!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this out of the way.

NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hung out with our Honduran-American friends this weekend and the reports they're hearing from family members down there are pretty rough. Just the flooding and mudslides everywhere, nobody feels safe at home even if they're protected from the winds and storm surges. The terrain is always a big factor there.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many chaos emralds would it take to make a category 6 storm asking for my friend who turns animals into robot's
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Urf.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: how many chaos emralds would it take to make a category 6 storm asking for my friend who turns animals into robot's


Seven.

Six or fewer, and the emeralds are just shiny technicolor paperweights.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To global warming deniers this won't matter one...bit
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly an iota then
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: how many chaos emralds would it take to make a category 6 storm asking for my friend who turns animals into robot's


You need the Super Emeralds from S3&K.
 
Krashash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny Iota was a great baseball player
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'S JuSt wEaThEr!!!1!
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Pacific Rim references, leaving disappointed
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Be safe Alabama
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: Mike_LowELL: how many chaos emralds would it take to make a category 6 storm asking for my friend who turns animals into robot's

Seven.

Six or fewer, and the emeralds are just shiny technicolor paperweights.


My dad ran a program at Hughes Research Labs back in the 1960's making synthetic gems for laser research.  He had a nice little box of samples.  I was always amazed that the artificial stones didn't have the same glass-like look that real gems have, they were more plastic looking.  Someone stole the box of samples from my mother's house after my dad died, I think it was a friend of my sisters who also stole some other stuff.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Panama canal is about to have an unnamed competitor, dug quickly and violently,
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Krashash: Tiny Iota was a great baseball player


I thought he was in Black Sabbath!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stay safe, Alabama man.
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: To global warming deniers this won't matter one...bit


Just like grandma dying from COVID, it was God's will.
 
catpause
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Krashash: Tiny Iota was a great baseball player

I thought he was in Black Sabbath!


No, that was Tiny Tim.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is Iota a real name?  Coming soon Hurricane Smidge
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nicaragua, again? Didn't they just have a storm last week?

/stay safe down there
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whole lot of Lota, Whole lota Woman , woman woman yeah -  24-36-24 You could say shes got it all
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You think climate change deniers care?  Not one iota.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lota You got me on my mind, Lota begging darling please Lota Darling won't you ease my worried mind
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abox: Is Iota a real name?  Coming soon Hurricane Smidge


It's a greek letter, we ran through the entire alphabet of names already.

5 more and we get hurricane Xai
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, satellite presentation is textbook. This one's going to be nasty. Last Hurricane Hunter pass, flight level winds 147kts at the 700mb level, SMFR measured surface winds of 140-145kts, and 917mb central pressure. Almost certainly a Category 5 (SMFR has a fairly wide error band, but the other data matches.)

And the truly scary part. From NHC's current discussion:

This is a catastrophic situation unfolding for northeastern Nicaragua with an extreme storm surge of 15-20 ft forecast along with destructive winds and potentially 30 inches of rainfall, and it is exacerbated by the fact that it should make landfall in almost the exact same location that category 4 Hurricane Eta did about two weeks ago.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its right on brand for 2020 to offer a cat 5 named iota.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Its right on brand for 2020 to offer a cat 5 named iota.


Anything you can do to fix the cat 5?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: Mike_LowELL: how many chaos emralds would it take to make a category 6 storm asking for my friend who turns animals into robot's

Seven.

Six or fewer, and the emeralds are just shiny technicolor paperweights.


Actually even when not brought together the Chaos emeralds have a variety of powers and/or can be used as an insane energy source and jesus christ why do I know this.
 
