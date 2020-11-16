 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Perhaps the real miracle was the phoney evidence we planted along the way (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leaking pure snake oil.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The devout sure are gullible.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be weird as fark if the Ineffable Source deigned to communicate via oil secretions from a book.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why i can't understand is why republicans think a twice divorced porn star buying lying cheat is what is considered a good christian.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The devout sure are gullible.


When you believe the creator of the universe has blessed your little group of people, believing anything else comes easy.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The devout sure are gullible.


When you *want* to believe something then you will believe almost anything.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: It would be weird as fark if the Ineffable Source deigned to communicate via oil secretions from a book.


Perhaps it's a message to eff yourselves - and here's the lube to help you.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: During this extra-long meeting Jerry fell to the floor and for some 45 minutes was in a trance state that he described as "being out in the spirit."

Meth will do that to you.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The devout sure are gullible.


and most can vote!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oil of Aphrodite, and dust of the grand wazzoo. You might not believe this little fella, but it will cure your asthma too.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it's not Astrolube because I think that fraudster is screwing the "true believers".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dj Orange Threat: Why i can't understand is why republicans think a twice divorced porn star buying lying cheat is what is considered a good christian.


They think he's their Cyrus. The idea being that even if he doesn't believe he can still be used by God for some higher purpose. It's a nice way to rationalize why you'd ever support somebody that is so clearly a piece of shiat.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw the fraud.  They desecrated a Bible.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It protects your spiritual engine.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it to the road, Saul.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leap of Faith (1992)IMdB
 
LukeOB428 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what's up with the crypt keeper's hand... it looks like cooked turkey skin.....
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Christians, thy name is hypocrite.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like this had better be in Hell, or I am spitting in God's face.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dj Orange Threat: Why i can't understand is why republicans think a twice divorced porn star buying lying cheat is what is considered a good christian.


Socialism. Pay attention.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't have an oily Bible, but I do have a sticky pork mag.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gnosis301: It would be weird as fark if the Ineffable Source deigned to communicate via oil secretions from a book.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lenumt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Disclaimer: Not trying to stir the pot.. Just trying to understand..

If I went around saying that say, William Wallace had spoken to me directly and that he told me I was destined for greatness, people would want to have me committed or at the very least examined.    I would most likely be shunned by the most of society as a crackpot..
But If go around saying "God spoke to me directly, and he told me that I am destined for greatness" people would rush to put me on a pedestal hoping to hear about "my personal relationship with God" and maybe ask for miracles.

I do not get it, I always thought "hearing" voices was a bad thing and a possible sign of mental illness.

Anyway just my 2cents.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
those that can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The oil of Aphrodite, and dust of the grand wazzoo. You might not believe this little fella, but it will cure your asthma too.


Is there a chance the track could bend?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: FTFA: During this extra-long meeting Jerry fell to the floor and for some 45 minutes was in a trance state that he described as "being out in the spirit."

Meth will do that to you.


So will Doose Syndrome.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dj Orange Threat: Why i can't understand is why republicans think a twice divorced porn star buying lying cheat is what is considered a good christian.


Jesus was into prostitutes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I don't have an oily Bible, but I do have a sticky pork mag.


Pork mag?  Hey, you do you!   :)
 
Road_King
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Religion is the largest cause of mental illness.
 
Road_King
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Dj Orange Threat: Why i can't understand is why republicans think a twice divorced porn star buying lying cheat is what is considered a good christian.

Jesus was into prostitutes.


Literally?
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...also saw eerie visions of Donald Trump's future."

Please tell me it was an orange jumpsuit. I'll let you keep you're lubed up bible!
 
cleek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: The devout sure are gullible.


a total coincidence.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldRod: MythDragon: I don't have an oily Bible, but I do have a sticky pork mag.

Pork mag?  Hey, you do you!   :)


*porn
But I suppose they do a lot of porking.
 
