 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Page after page of obituaries are showing up in newspapers again   (twitter.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a couple of hundred dollars a shot, this is the best revenue source print media has had in years.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rounded a corner and hounded the coroner
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We attacked the virus head on and have rounded the corner!"
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "We attacked the virus head on and have rounded the corner!"


"We rounded so many corners, amazing beautiful corner. So many corners they say, it's like we're right back where we started."
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There are Farkers that consider these acceptable losses.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus, the commitment of these people to die just to make Trump look bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone should have told those dead people that the pandemic ended two weeks ago.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There are Farkers that consider these acceptable losses.


There are politicians who also consider these acceptable losses.
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess they should have wore a mask.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "We attacked the virus head on and have rounded the corner!"


proving two wrongs don't make a right, but that three lefts do.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.