 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Boris Johnson to self-quarantine after being exposed to Covid...again   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is not a smart man.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Safest thing to do, really. The more you can keep BoJo away from government, the safer everyone is from COVID-19.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Impossible, noted epidemiologist Donald Trump said you are immune after contracting covid.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did he put on a shirt that hadn't been washed since last time?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure he can talk his way out of this one too.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope the orange anus is immune at least.
I wouldn't want everyone in the New York State Penitentiary to contract it!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.