(WCAX Vermont)   State to issue free hunting licenses to Native Americans. So they can hunt without paying a fee. On their own land   (wcax.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Progress!
Sad it's taken this long.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving someone permission to do something is the exact same as saying you have the right to Deny them the right to do that thing.

If these people are citizens of a tribe that is a sovereign nation and they are hunting on tribal grounds, they should tell Vermont to go suck cheddar.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are, I believe, only 1 or 2 federally recognized tribes in Vermont (which were only very recently recognized), but there are no reservations or "tribal lands." In states where there are, it's pretty much unheard of for tribal members hunting on those lands to be required to have a state-issued license. Even trying to enforce a rule like that would be basically impossible without tribal consent. What this article is saying is that Vermont is going to now allow any resident who can show a tribal affiliation to hunt on any legal state lands without paying the fee for the license that everybody else would be required to pay. Which is actually a pretty cool thing for the state to do despite what subby's headline seems to be trying to imply.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahh. Between subby's misleading headline, and the article not making it clear that Vermont is allowing tribal members to hunt on any public land for free, I pretty much assumed the worst.

/Hey, I'm living through 2020, assuming the worst is correct 90% of the time.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Might white of 'em.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OTOH, Native Americans deserve a lot more for all the crap they've been through for the last 500 years.
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, there is a technical difference because of sovereignty, but y'all realize this is exactly the same argument that conservative rural hunters have been making for roughly 3+ generations?

"Why should I have to get a license from the state to hunt wildlife ON MY OWN LAND!?!?"

It's almost like it isn't actually your land, just a temporary lease from the government that you pay off every year.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do whatever you want on your own land, Native Americans. As long as you keep that $2 blackjack table. That needs to be legislated into any agreement with the government.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Consolation prize for losing?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope they use every part of the syrup.
 
lectos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's for animal conservation and to protect the hunters.  Why would this be a bad thing?  It's automatic licenses to boot.  I have the same thing in WV as a landowner.  I can pew pew on my property with a free license.
 
smokewon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They're 5 bucks in Eastern Washington.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't they just claim they're standing their ground?


Oh, native americans... nevermind, probably better to give them a free license. Maybe they'll throw in a covid blanket for the trouble.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hopefully the consolation prize for the maga chuds is a free game of russian roulette
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It was their land but now we've stolen it, so it's not their land any more! How could they have been so stupid?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given this country's track record I think it's safe to assume it's been against the law to be Native American since 1776.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the deer police come up and ask you to explain that bloody carcass in the bed of your pickup truck would you rather (1) say "you can't touch me, whitey" and be dragged off to jail only to be released after you prove tribal membership, or (2) flash a free hunting license and go on your way immediately?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Given this country's track record I think it's safe to assume it's been against the law to be Native American since 1776.


IIRC the Revolution was fought because the British threatened to make it illegal to steal someone else's land.

/ also tried to force rich Americans to pay taxes, slick move there George
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I bag a deer in my back yard I STILL need to pay for the deer tag.

In Missouri the revenue from deer tags funds the DNR efforts to manage game populations.

/if you own a lot of land you can get one free tag each year
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The entire history of humanity has been continual conquest.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whatever ends with more of those hoofed speedbumps dead is a good thing.
 
wantingout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what part of 'Land of the Fees, Home of the Slaves' do they not understand?
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Why would they put DNR tags on deer? It isn't as if people go out to shoot them and then try and bring it back to life...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The time for that is long passed :-(
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this like you lease parking privileges to a commercial parking lot company or an office building, but retain the right to park there, too.  In order to avoid confusion, you buy a sticker and get reimbursed somehow, because the lot attendants don't know you're the owner and there are always people parked in your slot.
 
windozer [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's like they are the Kings deer or something.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Unrelated CSB:
The "deer police" always have pretty good stories. One of my favorites was a good ole boy checking his kill during bow season. It was in the bed of his truck with a crossbow bolt sticking out. The game warden felt something was off with the wound and started to flip the deer over to check the other side. Only, the deer was pinned to the bed of the truck. Turns out Cletus had taken the deer with a rifle, then shot the deer with a crossbow after loading it in his truck - and accidentally tacked it to the bed.
End CSB
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure they won't be able to get a hunting license without a valid home address, same as they can't get absentee ballots.  Problem solved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The history of indigenous people in Vermont is very interesting and upsetting culminating in forced sterilization as late as the 1940's.  As alluded to above, the next step is Federal recognition which matters for things like Federal emergency relief programs .
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

End CSB


I hope the truck was OK.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hope the truck was OK.


Speed hole. Those make it go faster.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hope the truck was OK.


The hunter got a second ticket for shooting a Ram out of season.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Deer police? What is this, a Far Side cartoon? And always be polite when talking to the police! It's "whitetail".
 
Bob's Your Uncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is so much better than the time they issues hunting licenses for Native Americans.

/ Freedom or Unity
// WASP hunting
/// The Aristocrats!
 
