 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Space Karen is COVID positive   (independent.co.uk) divider line
59
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

3381 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 16 Nov 2020 at 12:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd like to speak to the manager of Mars.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he call Covid-19 a pedo, yet?
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While fools laugh at him something big is going on. Both good and bad.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
stayhipp.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ahhhhh casual racism
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
that man is a national treasure.  he is pulling us into the future!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She tweeted: "What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers."

Ha and Ha!
 
indylaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [stayhipp.com image 850x463]

/obligatory


The shooter should also be labeled weird nerds.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why those of us with a smattering of sense recognize that people have different strengths and knowledge. Its why you wouldn't want to go up in a rocket designed by Fauchi and shouldn't listen to Musk on Covid. People can be good at one thing and horrible at others. Especially in science.
 
Burchill
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism


What?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.


Or slap your name on great things already accomplished if you pay enough money.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.


Well said! Spot on!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This is why those of us with a smattering of sense recognize that people have different strengths and knowledge. Its why you wouldn't want to go up in a rocket designed by Fauchi and shouldn't listen to Musk on Covid. People can be good at one thing and horrible at others. Especially in science.


Funny thing is Fauci would be the first to tell you this. Musk? not so much.

That's because he isn't the scientist, the steve jobs like guy that corralled the scientists in service of his "vision"
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh, he's a tad (ok more than a tad) eccentric.

But he's done more to drag us kicking and screaming towards the future via electric cars, solar energy, and reusable space vehicles than anyone else I can think of.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
elon's a jerk.

but this goes to show that even if rapid testing was available on demand (and for free) in the US, we're still using tests with many false negatives.

so asymptomatic ashley can get a false negative and then merrily spread it everywhere she goes, even if she WAS one of the "good americans" who would isolate with an asymptomatic positive, for the good of the country and everyone she sees.

and half of america's ashleys and karens would insist on continuing to live life, loud and unmasked, with a positive test in hand.......


america isn't going to have a handle on this until the entire population is vaccinated, and the vaccine lasts more than a few months.

back in march i thought (with horror) if america squeaks through this thing with "only" half a million dead it will mean we've been SO lucky.

now that we're already at a quarter million dead, and the hospitals are filling up -for real- i'm revising that to "only 2 million dead."

i hate being a pessimist by nature, it's bad for my anxiety. but "it is what it is".
 
tinyarena
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhhhh casual racism

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhhhh casual racism

Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhhhh casual racism
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is this a 'Karen' situation?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 600x600]

I'd like to speak to the manager of Mars.


❤ this is brilliant!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: that man is a national treasure.  he is pulling us into the future!


He needs to stay in his lane.

AKA: "Dammit Elon, STFU and GBTW!"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hE's DoNe GrEaT ThInGs

Man, if only we didn't have to rely on errant billionaires who fancy themselves Tony Stark, when in actuality they're more like Justin Hammer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's an asshole, but his company builds nice rockets.

So I say we just put up with his assery.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This is why those of us with a smattering of sense recognize that people have different strengths and knowledge. Its why you wouldn't want to go up in a rocket designed by Fauchi and shouldn't listen to Musk on Covid. People can be good at one thing and horrible at others. Especially in science.


You mean like a brain surgeon promoting archeological theories or being put in charge of Housing and Urban Development?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism


So casual that no one here is picking up on it. Including myself.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Slypork: Gerald Tarrant: This is why those of us with a smattering of sense recognize that people have different strengths and knowledge. Its why you wouldn't want to go up in a rocket designed by Fauchi and shouldn't listen to Musk on Covid. People can be good at one thing and horrible at others. Especially in science.

You mean like a brain surgeon promoting archeological theories or being put in charge of Housing and Urban Development?


it seemed like a better idea than putting the young wedding planner in charge of NYC HUD.....

-narrator: it wasn't-
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Musk should do what's he good at, and stop giving advice and misinformation on things he knows nothing about!  Sometimes, one can be more helpful by being silent and letting people figure out things on their own. And stop listening to idiots, orange idiot in the White House is but one example.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube a2GVxYfKSxA
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Mr Musk had previously questioned the legitimacy of the results, claiming that he had tested both positive and negative for Covid-19 on Thursday."

That just shows how reinfection is definitely a deal
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tinyarena: stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism

[Fark user image 177x161]
Ahhhhh casual racism

[Fark user image 170x167]
Ahhhhh casual racism

[Fark user image 164x171]
Ahhhhh casual racism


It's the "Christ, what an asshole" we need right now, but not the "Christ, what an asshole" we deserve.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [stayhipp.com image 850x463]

/obligatory


Works the other direction too. There's plenty of stories where he doesn't deserve criticism and a legion of people still clamor to give it.

But I have very little sympathy for him. I was talking about him with my wife this weekend. By all rights I should be a huge fan of Elon. I want to be a big fan of his. He's making farkin' spaceships, for crying out loud - and not even just funding them, he actually is one of their lead engineers - I should love that guy! But he's an inveterate asshole, who has the very smart guy problem of knowing he's very smart and thinking that he's smart about everything and his thoughts are as valuable as those of people whose careers are actually in those other fields.

Who woulda thunk the guy who grew up surrounded by vast wealth as the son of a South African mining magnate would end up being a dick, right?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fursecution: ltdanman44: that man is a national treasure.  he is pulling us into the future!

He needs to stay in his lane.

AKA: "Dammit Elon, STFU and GBTW!"


that's not good either because he just puts it on "autopilot" and then it slams into whatever is in front of him
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dO tHE bRITS nOT uNDERSTAND iT'S "NASA" aND nOT "Nasa"?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Elon Musk invented viruses.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.


sadly it often helps to be a POS
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.

Fark user imageView Full Size


starting with an apartheid emerald mining fortune helps... and falls directly in the POS catagory
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 600x600]

I'd like to speak to the manager of Mars.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Kovid Karen's Space Adventures

/comic book
//made into a movie
///and people liked the plot twist in the movie more, so they made that into a comic book
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Be a good Space Chad and break the cable company monopoly over broadband internet access already.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What?! you mean to say money and a defiant libertarian attitude can't stop a virus?!? Someone alert the biologist.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism


Well, it's early. After 7pm formal racism is de rigeur.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.


Sounds like someone else, who also happened to be one of the most influential inventors in the modern age.  That would be Edison.

It really is a strange thing with Musk...  He has done so much for the good of mankind.  But he is also an outrageous dick.

It's really difficult to reconcile those things when speaking of him being a "great man".
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Eh, he's a tad (ok more than a tad) eccentric.

But he's done more to drag us kicking and screaming towards the future via electric cars, solar energy, and reusable space vehicles than anyone else I can think of.


I don't mind eccentric. The problem is that he thinks he's a genius at everything. As if doing admittedly a good job at steering your dad's mining company fortune into PayPal and then into bankrolling cool projects with reusable rockets and electric cars and tunneling machines makes you a farking leading expert on infectious diseases or rescuing people trapped in caves. And then to get people to like you you say controversial shiat and smoke weed on the radio. I appreciate the rockets and the cars - good job - but I'm not going to build a statue in his honor. He's got his money for that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I'd like to speak to the manager of Mars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism

Well, it's early. After 7pm formal racism is de rigeur.


After 5:00 you can start drinking gin and juice...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This is why those of us with a smattering of sense recognize that people have different strengths and knowledge. Its why you wouldn't want to go up in a rocket designed by Fauchi and shouldn't listen to Musk on Covid. People can be good at one thing and horrible at others. Especially in science.


I mean, is probably not best to listen to Fauci either, given his early stance on masks, and his justification for it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's only casual racism if it comes from the Racisme Décontractée region of France, otherwise it's just sparkling bigotry.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: indylaw: Turns out you can accomplish great things and still be a POS.

Sounds like someone else, who also happened to be one of the most influential inventors in the modern age.  That would be Edison.


Musk isn't an inventor, he's more of a middle-man
Not that I'm complaining
An inventor wouldn't have launched a car in orbit :)
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vestona22: dO tHE bRITS nOT uNDERSTAND iT'S "NASA" aND nOT "Nasa"?


Would you write SCUBA or LASER? No, well same with Nasa.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Burchill: stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism

What?


It's a topic about a thing.  Therefore it is racist and such as.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's sad is most of his fanbois think he got rich from PayPal.

No, he got RICHER, as he is from a wealthy family that got that way from Blood emeralds in Apartheid South Africa.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.