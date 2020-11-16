 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Tornado warnings issued for A: Kansas? B: Oklahoma? or C: Manhattan?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live about 50 minutes outside of the city.

That was SOME freakin storm. Trees down, power out. dogs and cats living together.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did Alabama survive?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I believe that weather event is referred to as a "Manhattan Clam Chowder".
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I checked urban dictionary for Bronx Tornado... nothing. However there is a Bronx Taco.. And if you're eating, I wouldn't look that up.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
First We Take Manhattan
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live just over the river from Manhattan.. the wind around 8PM was INSANE. It didn't seem like tornado weather though... too cold! (Grew up in KS)
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I believe that weather event is referred to as a "Manhattan Clam Chowder".


No, that is something entirely different
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. Welcome to Global Warming. The temps don't drop until later in the year, with more heated air coming from down south to energize it. Next year could be worse, weather-wise

/ Happy 2020 y'all
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How did such spin ever survive in New York?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, the twister sighted had NO social distancing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: How did such spin ever survive in New York?


New York is the center of spin, ya know?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Wow" from Oklahoma.  Hope you New Yorker Farkers made it through all right.

A few years back I was on the third floor of a building in Gaithersburg MD when a tornado came through.  The locals stepped up to the big plate glass windows to observe while we Okies in the meeting sauntered casually to the back (interior) wall of the conference room to do our storm gazing.

A goodly number of trees and utility poles were downed and the hotel where we were staying had no power all the way through the next morning.  Cold morning shower... ugh.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon subby, tornados happen in Kansas all the time.

*read article*

OHHH! You mean THAT Manhattan.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sandy was late December, hurricane and freezing.  So a rare windy storm, but not unexpected.  The northeast gets straight line winds storms more than tornados, just as destructive and deadly.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I checked urban dictionary for Bronx Tornado... nothing. However there is a Bronx Taco.. And if you're eating, I wouldn't look that up.


See??? There really was a Bronx Tornado warning! Just like we talked about last night on TFD.

.
Fark user imageView Full Size


.

/ I still haven't looked up "Bronx Taco"
// but here's what a "Bronx Taco Truck" might look like
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was insane up in CT.  It sounded like the roof was going to tear off around 9:30.  Now I can finally blow and rake the leaves.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an aerosol experiment engineered by secret climate change scientists. These COVID-sucking  tornadoes are meant to stop the spread under the guise of an older global crisis.

/Coffee!
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I live about 50 minutes outside of the city.

That was SOME freakin storm. Trees down, power out. dogs and cats living together.


Meoof!
 
jake3988
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also a Tornado warning in Ohio, presumably from that same storm a few hours earlier.

It blew through Cleveland (delaying the game a bit) with a gnarly hail storm.  Didn't spawn a tornado warning there, but did in the eastern part of Ohio.

This January we had a tornado warning in Ohio and a couple February's ago we had a tornado warning.  Climate change is fun!

...no, really, it's not.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're about 25 miles west of Manhattan. Weather report was for possible severe storms after 8 p.m. At 8:01, all hell broke loose. Winds were blowing rain against windows in the front and back of the house AT THE SAME TIME. Lost power (boo!) for a minute (yea!). Front line passed through in about ten minutes. From what I can see from my house, no significant damage in the neighborhood. While they lasted, the winds weremuch stronger than Sandy--but those went on for hours, not minutes.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get the app:Windy for all kinds of free weather mapping/radar goodness.

It's helped me predict the paths of hurricanes and arctic junk so accurately, and so much, in the last 4 years (since downloading) that I almost wanted to seek out gambling on 'em... if that were a thing.
/... I'm not a gambler beyond an occasional lottery ticket pre-pandemic, but am i onto something? Is there weather gambling?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived on Long Island (Babylon area) and was dating a woman in Staten Island.  I'm over her place and the radio blares a warning for Wyandanch, Amityville....  I'm, like, "Yeah, sure."

Next day I pick up the paper: a funnel almost touched down, but tore up a tree 8 blocks from my parents' house.

Dammit.

/wanna see a tornado
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I lived on Long Island (Babylon area) and was dating a woman in Staten Island.  I'm over her place and the radio blares a warning for Wyandanch, Amityville....  I'm, like, "Yeah, sure."

Next day I pick up the paper: a funnel almost touched down, but tore up a tree 8 blocks from my parents' house.

Dammit.

/wanna see a tornado


They aren't that impressive.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tornado, 1963, Bob McFadden, Byrna Raebum & Bob Prescott, sampled by TMBG for Flood.WhoSampled.com
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The headline is a trick question.  Manhattan is in Kansas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manhatt​a​n,_Kansas
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Did Alabama survive?


Alabama survives tornadoes just fine.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: I live just over the river from Manhattan.. the wind around 8PM was INSANE. It didn't seem like tornado weather though... too cold! (Grew up in KS)


Perhaps a squall line or something that had insane straight line wind which triggered an alert? We've had those in Texas.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH: I live just over the river from Manhattan.. the wind around 8PM was INSANE. It didn't seem like tornado weather though... too cold! (Grew up in KS)


It was like that last night where I live, on the Brooklyn Queens border. Granted tornados are rare in those parts, I think the last one was a decade ago.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We live just outside the city. I just got a new office chair last week, wife was cranky about how expensive it was, but I joked about how well built it was, and if we ever get a tornado, we are getting under the chair.

Last night the tornado alert went off...wife picks up her phone, sighs and says..."go get the chair"

but yeah, was a crazy storm to  blow through this time of year. I really appreciated how it so evenly took my leaf pile, and perfectly redistributed it back on my lawn.
 
avratt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That video is seizure inducing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The headline is a trick question.  Manhattan is in Kansas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manhatta​n,_Kansas


Not to be confused with Liberal, Kansas.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I lived on Long Island (Babylon area) and was dating a woman in Staten Island.  I'm over her place and the radio blares a warning for Wyandanch, Amityville....  I'm, like, "Yeah, sure."

Next day I pick up the paper: a funnel almost touched down, but tore up a tree 8 blocks from my parents' house.

Dammit.

/wanna see a tornado


It is the most frightening and sudden  "finger of god" there is. Fires and hurricanes aren't anywhere as crazy - they're truly trackable enough to provide tons of warning...
We're closer than ever to understanding tornadoes, and yet they've continued to evolve enough to still be unpredictably fast in their formation and growth, on top of their lifespan and areas they effect....
.... watch a video of a "jumper" and not be in awe of the brain-breaking physics needed to break it all down before you try to say.... well, anything about much we may have "broken down the aspects of a tornado".
...
 
