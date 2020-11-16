 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   And how the bidders loved him Rudolph and Santa figures soar to sale of $368,000 at auction   (local21news.com) divider line
17
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 16 Nov 2020 at 11:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't FARK let you use exclamation points?....
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why can't FARK let you use exclamation points?....


Why can't FARK let a headline end with any punctuation?....
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Supadope: kdawg7736: Why can't FARK let you use exclamation points?....

Why can't FARK let a headline end with any punctuation?....


I believe you have to pay an extra $10 a month for that privilege.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why can't FARK let you use exclamation points?....


Maybe Fark doesn't use them as haphazardly as you do?

Seinfeld - Exclamation Point
Youtube wyRLFWF2v_U
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Btw: Can we all agree that the Santa in the Rudolph special is kind of a dick?
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Puppets. Not "dolls", not "figures".
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Btw: Can we all agree that the Santa in the Rudolph special is kind of a dick?


And Dolly doesn't belong on the Island of Misfit Toys.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Btw: Can we all agree that the Santa in the Rudolph special is kind of a dick?


Not half as Dicky as the Santa in "Twas the Night Before Christmas", who literally blacklisted an entire town simply because he heard about ONE person writing an opinion piece in the local paper he didn't like.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Mrtraveler01: Btw: Can we all agree that the Santa in the Rudolph special is kind of a dick?

And Dolly doesn't belong on the Island of Misfit Toys.


And licking your pick axe, after pulling it out of an ice hole, is homosexual indoctrination.
 
Bobbo the Clown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came for GenX reference to Island of Misfit Toys...
Leaving  Sean Baker's Tangerine (2015)IMdB and Mya Taylor's performance.
Tangerine "Toyland" Club Scene
Youtube 95PnXKMFFKk
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Mrtraveler01: Btw: Can we all agree that the Santa in the Rudolph special is kind of a dick?

And Dolly doesn't belong on the Island of Misfit Toys.


She was a lesbian doll. In 1964, that was the kiss of death.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Puppets. Not "dolls", not "figures".


They were armatures, actually.....

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Im waiting for Yukon Corleone.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bought by a dentist?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No Bumble Snowman? I'm out.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.