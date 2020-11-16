 Skip to content
(BBC)   Moderna: I see your 90 percent efficiency against Covid and raise you to 94.5   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except theirs has to be transported at ten degrees below absolute zero.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty big. The absence of difficult and precise storage requirements makes this vaccine much more distribution-friendly.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waiting for

"all these companies conspired to announce after the election."
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had a competent government an agreement would be set up:

Pfizer gets distributed to urban areas that can support the storage requirements, Moderna goes to the rural areas since it's stable at higher (relative) temps that don't require specialized equipment.

Maybe in January...
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's encouraging news.  Still a long way off to distribution but a light at the end of the tunnel hopefully.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop Covid-19 symptoms.
Only five of the Covid cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment. The company says the vaccine is protecting 94.5% of people."

What were the controls?  The variables? How many vaccinated people were exposed to the virus?

This sounds like political polling data
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I get both can I have 184.5% immunity?  Can I sell 84.5% immunity on ebay?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the percentage of case reduction at a particular point in time, right? So the percentage will be different depending on when you measure it. It's an impressive number but also misleading to report it as a single invariant value as though 95% of people will be absolutely protected.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fantastic news. Even better results than the Pfizer vaccine, and no need for ultra-freezing temperatures to store it. Still some unanswered questions, I know, but when it's finally time to get poked, I'll be first in line.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat 2020, don't give me hope.  You're going to find a way to snatch it away, aren't you?

Seriously, this and the Pfizer news last Monday are incredibly important since they indicate that vaccines actually can work and at a really high level of effectiveness.  Until this point we simply didn't know that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all gonna be laying dead in the street with newspapers blowing by with the headline "VACCINE COMING ANY DAY NOW!"

We need to prepare ourselves for how many people are going to die in the coming months. It will be people you know. Parents grandparents, etc. A lot of it traced back to idiots who just had to get together for Thanksgiving and Christmas because "MAH FREEDOMS!"
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later today, second Russian vaccine is 96% effective.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are some very promising results. Was this from a phase II or a phase III trial? Like the Pfizer vaccine, it will not be available until spring/summer 2021 at the earliest.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: shiat 2020, don't give me hope.  You're going to find a way to snatch it away, aren't you?

Seriously, this and the Pfizer news last Monday are incredibly important since they indicate that vaccines actually can work and at a really high level of effectiveness.  Until this point we simply didn't know that


We just don't know how long e.g. will we have to get yearly boosters.  Which I'm fine with acutally.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: What were the controls?  The variables? How many vaccinated people were exposed to the virus?


Ah, phase III trials?

The word you SHOULD get hung on is "Preliminary"
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It's the percentage of case reduction at a particular point in time, right? So the percentage will be different depending on when you measure it. It's an impressive number but also misleading to report it as a single invariant value as though 95% of people will be absolutely protected.


Yeah, and we still don't have a good read on how long the protection lasts.

If you need a booster every 3 months.......fark.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 600x623]


You know what else took place on your watch?  250,000 deaths and counting, you pig.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image image 600x623]


Broken clocks, etc, etc...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: These are some very promising results. Was this from a phase II or a phase III trial? Like the Pfizer vaccine, it will not be available until spring/summer 2021 at the earliest.


Phase III. This is the first bunch. Emergency use will be authorized but general use won't be authorized till the second batch of 100ish get sick.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Get me the shot by Wednesday and we're good.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....


Why do you think Moderna basically just said ours is more effective than the leading brand?  The company that comes out on top is going to basically rule the world.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: "The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop Covid-19 symptoms.
Only five of the Covid cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment. The company says the vaccine is protecting 94.5% of people."

What were the controls?  The variables? How many vaccinated people were exposed to the virus?

This sounds like political polling data


Quick answers, although I haven't had time to read up on every detail-see here for more info

1) 30,000 people, don't know exact breakdown between active and placebo (control) group
2) Assume everyone in both groups has been exposed to the virus through normal contact.  They aren't running challenge tests, which are ethically dubious in a disease with this level of severe effects
3) 94.5% is spectacular effectiveness.  Most folks had been hoping for 70% and would have taken 50%

It's not polling data -this is what Phase III trial data looks like and is very similar to the data Pfizer put out.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....


This one is stable in standard freezers, Pfizer needs the -70 storage.

Production for these have been going since the summer, there will be lots of doses ready to roll out once approval has been granted. It's the logistics that will take time. You can't just Black Friday a vaccine roll out during a pandemic, it needs to go to critical persons first, such as first responders and hospital staff. Next would be highest risk persons, then finally normal individuals.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: If we had a competent government an agreement would be set up:

Pfizer gets distributed to urban areas that can support the storage requirements, Moderna goes to the rural areas since it's stable at higher (relative) temps that don't require specialized equipment.

Maybe in January...


The only potential downside is that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used Trump's antibodies in the manufacturing process.

True story.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: "The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop Covid-19 symptoms.
Only five of the Covid cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment. The company says the vaccine is protecting 94.5% of people."

What were the controls?  The variables? How many vaccinated people were exposed to the virus?

This sounds like political polling data


Out of the 15,000 placebo and 15,000 actual vaccinated people, roughly 90-100 of each group were exposed to the virus from what I can tell. Unfortunately they can't completely control the groups because it would be reminiscent of Doktor Mengele if they intentionally exposed people. Luckily the patients and screeners weren't aware who received it due to the double blind nature of the study which lends some weight to the revelations.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: So if I get both can I have 184.5% immunity?  Can I sell 84.5% immunity on ebay?


You can't sell immunity on eBay.  You can however get a nice kidney pie recipe (bathtub full of ice not included).
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: These are some very promising results. Was this from a phase II or a phase III trial? Like the Pfizer vaccine, it will not be available until spring/summer 2021 at the earliest.


Phase 3, but it only recorded symptomatic cases, not just positive tests.
So only 5 of 95 reported cases were from the vaccine group and 90 from the control group, but we don't yet know how many asymptomatic people were in either group.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too little too late.  By Xmas day you'll be seeing 500k+ new cases a day and 5k a day dead.


revised movie clip of the old graphic coming shortly.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: So if I get both can I have 184.5% immunity?  Can I sell 84.5% immunity on ebay?


Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....

Why do you think Moderna basically just said ours is more effective than the leading brand?  The company that comes out on top is going to basically rule the world.


Not really- the company that can make the most will.  Chances are we'll have multiple vaccines and we're going to need every one.  We've never managed to ramp up production on a new vaccine like this before
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: These are some very promising results. Was this from a phase II or a phase III trial? Like the Pfizer vaccine, it will not be available until spring/summer 2021 at the earliest.


It has been ongoing. I received my shots in the study a few months back but still receive texts periodically asking for updates. The study from my first visit to the end will take 2 years from what they told me.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....


Oh it'll be expensive alright but insurance companies will line up to pay for it. No way in hell they are paying for you to be up in an ICU for 5 weeks when they could have paid for this instead.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: It's the percentage of case reduction at a particular point in time, right? So the percentage will be different depending on when you measure it. It's an impressive number but also misleading to report it as a single invariant value as though 95% of people will be absolutely protected.


Yeah, but the stock will go up
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: "The analysis was based on the first 95 to develop Covid-19 symptoms.
Only five of the Covid cases were in people given the vaccine, 90 were in those given the dummy treatment. The company says the vaccine is protecting 94.5% of people."

What were the controls?  The variables? How many vaccinated people were exposed to the virus?

This sounds like political polling data


Never trust science done by press release.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this one going to be free? I know Pfizer's vaccine was.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....

Why do you think Moderna basically just said ours is more effective than the leading brand?  The company that comes out on top is going to basically rule the world.


There isn't going to be a single winner, especially if the efficacies of each are going to be this similar.  They both will go into mass production and distribution.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Perhaps each state should individually choose a single company brand of vaccine, after all the investors tout their product to the various legislators:  Jared, Betsy, Mitch, Junior, Eric, Ivanka, Rudi, Atlas, Bannon, ... there should be around 50 in the list.   The enrichment of politicians is an integral part of pandemic management.

Why should bars and restaurants tout the non-existence of deadly virus, and back that up with nice money to compliant governors.  Certainly big pharma has the marketing resources in the bank.

We could get rid of Rove's red state/blue state nomenclature and go with a Pfizer state, a Modena state, a Merck state -- some of which become healthy, others which collapse quickly.

It will be like the old days, in the Colosseum, with victors and victims, or medieval trials where the good are healed, the bad die.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: waiting for

"all these companies conspired to announce after the election."


They probably have but for a simple of reason of wanting to actually be paid for delivery instead of collecting pennies on a dollar 5 years later
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thank you President Donald J Trump.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: shiat 2020, don't give me hope.  You're going to find a way to snatch it away, aren't you?

Seriously, this and the Pfizer news last Monday are incredibly important since they indicate that vaccines actually can work and at a really high level of effectiveness.  Until this point we simply didn't know that


The vaccines won't deploy in significant amounts til at least March of 2021, so, its still a pretty 2020 move to get us excited.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Except theirs has to be transported at ten degrees below absolute zero.


Don't transport it.  If you keep it where it is made, it can be stored at 150 degrees Celsius.  Bring the people to it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Later today, second Russian vaccine is 96% effective.


Da comrade. Now pass the vodka.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Half got two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart, half got two shots of a placebo on the same schedule."

Am I the only one who read that and breathed a sigh of relief that none of the test subjects became homicidal rage zombies?
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Is this one going to be free? I know Pfizer's vaccine was.


This was part of Operation Warp Speed.

Therefore it will be $1,000 per injections (it's a 2 part series). Costs can be refunded (via voucher for other Moderna products) by surrendering your voter registration to the GOP.
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Klivian: If we had a competent government an agreement would be set up:

Pfizer gets distributed to urban areas that can support the storage requirements, Moderna goes to the rural areas since it's stable at higher (relative) temps that don't require specialized equipment.

Maybe in January...


And using two different production streams means it takes that much less time to get enough doses produced to supply the whole population.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lectos: Ok, now figure out how to mass-produce it and get it to everyone seeing as it has to be stored at super cold temps....  Making it was just step 1 and, step 2 is testing, we are at step 3 which is just as hard or harder than the other steps.  Then it will be $3k a pop and no one will be able to afford it....


Wrong vaccine. This one can use a normal pharmacy freezer and fridge.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: 2) Assume everyone in both groups has been exposed to the virus through normal contact.  They aren't running challenge tests, which are ethically dubious in a disease with this level of severe effects


I heard that there will be some volunteers that will agree to exposure to the virus.  It was on the news.  Is that what you mean by a challenge test?
 
