(CNN)   Fish oil does not seem to prevent atrial fibrillation. Perhaps they would have had better luck if they had tried electric eel oil   (cnn.com) divider line
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fish oil supplements can cause:

A fishy aftertaste

Bad breath

Indigestion Nausea

Loose stools

Rash

yuck
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know that you'd want to oil a valve like that. Ordinary valves you'd grease the bushing, but for a flap valve? You might add something to the hinge, but this is a flex hinge.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is according to the Sturgeon General.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Re: the "what a hearth healthy diet looks like" at the top, I'd cooked with kale plenty in the past but recently started tossing shredded kale into the pot just about any time I'm boiling anything. It rarely harms the dish, and often improves it. Cruciferous veggie so it's like adding broccoli to everything, but way more convenient. Wish I'd thought to do that years earlier.
 
