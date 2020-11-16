 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Business)   Old and busted, Alaska edition: Hunting from helicopters. New hotness (relative term): Killing bears with 737s   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 8:22 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it wasn't an anti-bear chopper?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Brown Bear
Brown Bear
What do you see?
I see an airplane coming towards me
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not to be a back-seat driver, Captain, but do you think we are a bit low?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Imagine you're a bear. You're lumbering along, you get feisty, you spot a little runway, you put your giant bear claws down on the cool clear runway... BAM! A farkin 737 rips off part of your head!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds like
they barely made it
*sunglasses*
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Imagine you're a bear. You're lumbering along, you get feisty, you spot a little runway, you put your giant bear claws down on the cool clear runway... BAM! A farkin 737 rips off part of your head!


Pretty sure i wouldn't be able to imagine very much after that little detail.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: JustHereForThePics: Imagine you're a bear. You're lumbering along, you get feisty, you spot a little runway, you put your giant bear claws down on the cool clear runway... BAM! A farkin 737 rips off part of your head!

Pretty sure i wouldn't be able to imagine very much after that little detail.


Well, you probably could imagine, but only for a short amount of time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillot​i​ne#Living_heads
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Brown Bear
Brown Bear
What do you see?
I see an airplane coming towards me


Well obviously not, or they would have moved out of the way!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they make a rug out of it?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Imagine you're a bear. You're lumbering along, you get feisty, you spot a little runway, you put your giant bear claws down on the cool clear runway... BAM! A farkin 737 rips off part of your head!


RUUUNNWAAAYYY TOOOO THE DANGER ZONE!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Not to be a back-seat driver, Captain, but do you think we are a bit low?


The functional definition of "landing" actually requires the plane to be more than "a bit low."  So, no, I don't think so.  Now, go back to your seat, Karen.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was it like stepping on a ketchup packet?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: GameSprocket: Not to be a back-seat driver, Captain, but do you think we are a bit low?

The functional definition of "landing" actually requires the plane to be more than "a bit low."  So, no, I don't think so.  Now, go back to your seat, Karen.


That wasn't always true.

We had Flying Aircraft Carriers. What Happened?
Youtube VNOusZLO7y4
 
Dinodork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The 737 killing machine strikes again!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.