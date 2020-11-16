 Skip to content
(BBC)   "...to the last I grapple with thee; from hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee." Except this time, it's the whales who are saying it   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
dailygrinds [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is this another "Trump won't concede" thread?

/dnrtfa
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It looks like the headline skipped a movie.  While the genesis is correct, searching did not reveal the middle movie.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dailygrinds: Is this another "Trump won't concede" thread?

/dnrtfa


No it's about the orcas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dailygrinds: Is this another "Trump won't concede" thread?

/dnrtfa


Nah..
It's about mammals bumping rudders.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where do I find the nuclear wessels?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
riflegear.comView Full Size


Shells loaded with rock salt should manage it without any fatalities.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been a great headline for a Trump story
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
você vai precisar de um barco maior
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, they ALREADY think in three dimensions.

//We're doomed.
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [riflegear.com image 300x225]

Shells loaded with rock salt should manage it without any fatalities.


Wouldn't the whales use sea salt?
 
black_knight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the past six months there have been at least 40 reported incidents involving orcas off the coasts of Spain and Portugal.

They've known too many Spaniards?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Humans have overtaxed the fisheries these guys depend on.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


This is the film you should be referencing.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

potierrh: It looks like the headline skipped a movie.  While the genesis is correct, searching did not reveal the middle movie.


The whales are clearly saying "I...... have had enough...... of.... YOU!!!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Narwhals song
Youtube GcYVCvBq0FY


/Click it.
//you know you want to
///do eet
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh. Did you ever have that one itch in the middle of your back that you couldn't scratch?

/ I prefer this explanation to the idea that they've developed a taste for refugee
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [riflegear.com image 300x225]

Shells loaded with rock salt should manage it without any fatalities.


You could load that with a solid slug and likely only just piss of the whale.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: In the past six months there have been at least 40 reported incidents involving orcas off the coasts of Spain and Portugal.

They've known too many Spaniards?


They tip big fat seals off of ice burgs all the time.

You've got big fat investment bankers flopping around the deck of the yacht.

Orcas are not dumb.  They can spot an easy meal.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd imagine they've figured out where all the fish are going.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning off their depth finders?

I wonder if the sonar is intriguing to the orcas?  Typically the transducers are located at the back of the hull, right by the rudder.
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is still trying to work out what is driving these complex, intelligent and highly social marine mammals to behave in this way

um...a long standing FAAFO.
/i remember the nature doc with a pack of orcas playing "seal tennis".
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kevin Costner was in that movie Water World. Plus his brother invented some desalination device, no? Call the Costner brothers. They'll probably let you know what's taking place. Wear a mask.
 
metric [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You could call it...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
...an "orca-strated" attack.
 
