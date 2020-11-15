 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Since our inhibitions are what will help keep us healthy it might be wise to avoid places designed to shut our inhibitions off   (forbes.com) divider line
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, like, Sephora?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my coworkers are a generally very smart bunch, a few of them near the smartest people I have worked with. But last week, during one of the largest surge in cases anywhere in the country they decided to meet for drinks. WTF people!?! I politely but firmly told them I was not planning to attend. The idea of rolling the dice on an indoor eating establishment blows my mind for anyone with an above room temperature IQ, to add alcohol to the mix is pure insanity to me. I will be happy to socialize occasionally after I've had my vaccine, but until then I'm perfectly capable of making delicious food and mixing a Manhattan at home.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Yeah, my coworkers are a generally very smart bunch, a few of them near the smartest people I have worked with. But last week, during one of the largest surge in cases anywhere in the country they decided to meet for drinks. WTF people!?! I politely but firmly told them I was not planning to attend. The idea of rolling the dice on an indoor eating establishment blows my mind for anyone with an above room temperature IQ, to add alcohol to the mix is pure insanity to me. I will be happy to socialize occasionally after I've had my vaccine, but until then I'm perfectly capable of making delicious food and mixing a Manhattan at home.


I bet you are a blast at parties
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should lock down all Restaurants and Bars and pay the staff UBI until this is over.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chitownmike: robodog: Yeah, my coworkers are a generally very smart bunch, a few of them near the smartest people I have worked with. But last week, during one of the largest surge in cases anywhere in the country they decided to meet for drinks. WTF people!?! I politely but firmly told them I was not planning to attend. The idea of rolling the dice on an indoor eating establishment blows my mind for anyone with an above room temperature IQ, to add alcohol to the mix is pure insanity to me. I will be happy to socialize occasionally after I've had my vaccine, but until then I'm perfectly capable of making delicious food and mixing a Manhattan at home.

I bet you are a blast at parties


Plague parties?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The problem is though, if bars are shut people start throwing house parties. House parties were responsible for the second wave here in Ireland. So, on the one hand, you have pubs where there are regulations controlling social distancing, and on the other you have house parties where there are none. On paper the pub seems a better option.
 
Texmandie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MegaLib: We should lock down all Restaurants and Bars and pay the staff UBI until this is over.


I live in Germany, and first I was irritated that the bars and restaurants are getting given 75% of their revenue and being left to pay their employees and other expenses out of that, instead of their employees directly getting UBI.

And then I realized that's 75% of the revenues they'd been *reporting* for taxes, and smiled, because there are loads of places that severely underreport their revenues to avoid paying turnover tax and likely doing dodgy stuff with their employees' pay.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People can cope with covid, it's politicians that can't cope with covid, the tyranny of "experts" is still tyranny and the population has spoken loud and clear, we will accepts infections and deaths, life isn't risk free. When governments start slashing taxes to account for the jobs government is demanding go broke I might listen to them, otherwise its just block parties and non business gatherings, and private home speakeasys are booming with a fraction of the covid care you'd get otherwise.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abiigdog: People can cope with covid, it's politicians that can't cope with covid, the tyranny of "experts" is still tyranny and the population has spoken loud and clear, we will accepts infections and deaths, life isn't risk free. When governments start slashing taxes to account for the jobs government is demanding go broke I might listen to them, otherwise its just block parties and non business gatherings, and private home speakeasys are booming with a fraction of the covid care you'd get otherwise.


Well.. that's a load of nothing.

Don't kill anyone.
 
