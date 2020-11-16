 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Hermes discovered after being slowed down by a Greek sewer   (apnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 7:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
this is a fantastic discovery
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alternately: "Greece performs infrastructure maintenance for the first time in 2300 years."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens

There's a mixer tonight at the club at the intersection of Hermes and Aphrodite.  You know, the one with the unisex bathroom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The god of poo
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where can I get head in Athens?

https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/79dc06ff​-​24ba-4459-a75b-029215780240#ChLs0830R7​.copy
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

My second typewriter.  I felt like a king.  A king!  But then, I should have been typing on a Corona.  A Greek god then!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.