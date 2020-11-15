 Skip to content
(CNN) Thousands of cars line up for food bank in Texas. All is well
22
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they voted for Trump
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guys, this is what they said would happen if we elected Biden.
I feel filthy even trying that joke.
This is all just sad.
Capitalism failed.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy shiat
25,000 people
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, if they can't afford food, how do they have cars?

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, if they can't afford food, how do they have cars?

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.


some of them even have refrigerators
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: some of them even have refrigerators

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.

some of them even have refrigerators


I knew it - cheaters - they're just after the good life at the expense of real Americans!

/feel like I need to take a shower just from typing that in jest
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, if they can't afford food, how do they have cars?

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.


You keep the cash for car payment, gas, car insurance etc. You expect someone to sell their car so they can afford to eat? What is wrong with you?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, if they can't afford food, how do they have cars?

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.


/sarcasm
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So... 24lbs of food per Texan... that should last for... lemme see... maybe a day and a half?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In another car, one woman told the station she had been struggling: "I haven't been working since December. I can't find a job, they cut off my unemployment -- it's a big deal. It's a real big deal."

I know this is one anecdote in a country of hundreds of millions but really this is why I'm surprised Trump did as well as he actually did (despite clearly losing, I'm not suggesting Biden isn't the Pres-elect).

This election should  have been a walkover for the Dems. The economy stinks, millions more need welfare than at the time Trump was narrowly elected and he's clearly incapable of helping any situation where "tax cuts" aren't one of the answers. Texas is suffering like many other 'red' states.

The combination of "feelings", stupidity and self-defeating petulance sent Trump over 70,000,000 votes at a time when anyone can see he's part of the problem because the alternative meant less racism, less populism and less bullshiat and dammit those 70,000,000 people aren't letting those things go.

Good luck America!
 
1979
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wtf.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too bad we couldn't have avoided this.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Again.
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, if they can't afford food, how do they have cars?

/this should go without saying, but this is sarcasm.


The USSR had "The grapes of wrath" published in their country, to show the failures of capitalism.

The only thing the readers noticed is that even the poorest Americans could afford a car.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This seems like a good time to remind people that they can make a donation to their local food bank or to feeding america.
Feeding America is an umbrella organization for food banks, pantries, and other organizations with the mission of making sure that no American goes hungry. 98.6% of funds go directly to programs, among the highest of any charitable organization.

If you're in the position to give, please do.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, didn't you see the election results? They're still a welfare queen state.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This is fine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, hundreds of thousands of people are dead, but you guys need to understand what's important:
1. Having a chance of making abortion illegal
2. No more Ghostbusters with women
3. I forget what the third thing is, but it probably has something to do with guns or not wanting to pay taxes
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Look, hundreds of thousands of people are dead, but you guys need to understand what's important:
1. Having a chance of making abortion illegal
2. No more Ghostbusters with women
3. I forget what the third thing is, but it probably has something to do with guns or not wanting to pay taxes


Was the third one "saving the suburbs" from, you know, those people.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least they voted against socialism.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bidenvilles." You'll see more of these in the next four years.
 
0z79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last panel is relevant.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
