(Mother Jones)   With Thanksgiving two weeks away and the US trending in the deep red danger zone on Covid-19, the question remains, do you risk lives for turkey?   (motherjones.com) divider line
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said this in another thread after the lights went out so I'll repeat it here before the gang shows up:

At this point, I don't think it's ignorance anymore. I think it's something far sadder. Hopelessness.

Very few people are still calling this virus a hoax or even downplaying it's seriousness.

Instead, what I see now is fatalism and resignation. "Everyone's going to get it." "I'm just going to live my life, it's in God's hands". "Most people who get it are fine. I'm done hiding from it". "I don't have any control over it anyway, people who take precautions get sick, people who don't take precautions get sick. What's the point? I haven't seen my mom in 10 months, fark it." 

To me, that's sadder than ignorance.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not.

I'm gonna try and get a test done this week but the lines are insanely long.  I'll call my parents this week to discuss our options but there's no way in Hell I want to put them at risk.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You mean besides the accounts from nurses about their covid patients screaming constantly at them that they don't have covid cause it's a hoax right up untill they get intubated and can't talk anymore?
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell to the NO!

I already boycotted some family functions since the family wouldn't social distance or wear masks
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But yeah, except it's just another version of the same thing, just a different paint job over the same old "I don't want to willingly change anything in my life therefore i will latch onto any excuse not to, for freedom". First it was  Hoax, then masks were supposedly deadly, and now it's "gonna get sick anyway". All comes down to the same end result.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For turkey or for a turkey?

No & Oh hell no.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to smoke a turkey in my backyard. Not inviting anyone over. Not expecting people to show up. Leftovers will become lunch for work.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents are in their 70's.

My sister and her husband are no-maskers.

I asked my mom last week what her plans were and she said, "aw hell no."
 
Hendawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll risk the turkeys life.  But no one else's
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As mentioned before, with a record number of cases every day currently being the norm in the USA, and overall no indication that the current President will do much more than tweet conspiracy garbage every day until he is dragged out next year.  Here's where I see this stupidity leading.

Enough 'Muricans ensure that through general bad behaviour and because of their Freedumbs that insists they have to hug every relative twice on Thanksgiving and Xmas, followed by a big party on NYE, because everything will be fine in 2021 right?

Which means by Jan 1 pretty much the majority of Americans who are going to get infected (at least through their own stupidity), will have gotten infected.  Count the standard 2 weeks to see if they live or die with another week added on for the stragglers and then Biden takes office on the 20th Jan.

Mathematically, not because of anything Biden might or might not do (though he couldn't be worse), new cases will start dropping just because the majority will have been infected by then.

Which of course will set the Derp Brigade off the deep end because that will of course just prove it was a Democrat hoax all along, why else would it start dropping just as soon as he takes office?  Study it out...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a rhetorical question given extensive clausal construction:
Since the 1960s,ConstitutionCenter.org hasn't the President ritually pardoned a turkey on a federal holiday criticized for its euphemistic emphasis on cooperation between two cultures, one of which will have been, for all politically practical purposes, exterminated by the other, and that criticism created push back given further emblematic meaning from a certain party ever since?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My mom's immune system has been trashed by cancer 3 times.

I haven't seen her since February. Not gonna change that just for turkey
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not a chance. The madness has to end, even if it means skipping a stupid holiday.
 
Skyfrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't even like turkey.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, first Thanksgiving I have not been with my family in 46 years. But it is more important to keep my family safe than this and they all know this too. I am glad none of my immediate family is an anti mask hoaxer so that makes some things easier to deal with. Also not going to see them for moms birthday, Christmas, my brother and BiL birthdays and so on. I hate losing a year of my life but it it keeps people safe I am glad to do it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't travel there even without covid. What they did to the Kurds is rather off putting.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Better to lose a year than to get a relative killed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe for a buttermilk-brined turducken and a glazed spiral ham.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turkey? Hell no.

Not even for one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I should get a prime rib
//Been seeing them on sale around here
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got it. Spent a night with flu symptoms. Woke up the next day feeling fine. On my last day of quarantine today. I guess I'm one of the "lucky" overwhelming majority. There are some of you who are going to pass up a last chance to spend time with a relative or friend out of overhyped fear, because life is going to take them away from you in some other way. Covid is 2% fatal. Life is 100% fatal.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This year, EVERY turkey gets a pardon!!!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've run out of caring for the fools who will get infected because they aren't taking precautions because they are in turn infecting people who are trying to take precautions.
 
positronica
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My family already decided not to get together this year.  My parents are in their 70s, and I've got a sister with diabetes.  Everyone in the family has been doing good with social distancing, but I work at an entertainment complex with a bar and restaurant inside, so if anyone in the family is a vector to bring the virus in, it's me.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It may be 2% fatal, but it's 20% horrible, and if the curve is not flattened (horizontally), it will be even more fatal as care capacity is overwhelmed. You only die once, but festivities return every year.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here in Oz, I'm looking forward to Xmas.  Wife and I are having the regulation <20 guests, which covers all local family.

No one will have the virus, and no one will get it, because we all behaved sensibly as a nation over the last 8 or 9 months.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Google is your friend.
 
bborchar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We don't go anywhere for Thanksgiving, anyway. The break is too short and we're too far away to make it a good vacation. We usually go to see family for Christmas break but we've already talked to them about not going. This is the first time since my daughter was born (went into labor on Christmas Day) that I won't get to see my family. My father has prostate cancer and my grandma is in her late 80s. Missing even one Christmas worries me that I might miss seeing someone for the last time.

Fark you, Covidiots.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

10 million cases is not overhyped fear. A quarter of million dead is not overhyped fear. Life-changing, permanent damage to your lungs and other organs is not overhyped fear. Selfish ignorance like yours is why the virus is uncontrolled, and why we can't get it under control.
 
padraig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I feel you. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I've been to two funerals for members of my family (non-covid related each of them). Those are the only family functions I've been to since March. There should have been two weddings, two cousin meetings (as my two parents come from large families, those are significant), easter egg hunt, Bastille day celebrations, and so on... all canceled, and we are starting to talk about not doing Christmas this year. This hurt. But right now, out of all my families, my 15 aunts and uncles still alive, my 65 cousins and more than a hundred children, none of them died from the Covid; And we want to keep it that way.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm hoping that this is some flavor of sarcasm. 2% of the national population is 6.6 million dead. Some number more than that would be left with long lasting or permanent injuries. If you give a damn about your fellow person, 2% is huge.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Why are these 18 year old one post accounts coming out of the woodwork now?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thanksgiving is in october, why do you not get that?
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I wouldn't travel there even without covid. What they did to the Kurds is rather off putting.


Aren't Kurds used to make poutine?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Multiple members of my brother's family have the illness right now. As they are the only family in driving range my decision is really easy.  My vacation time this year so far has been the stay at home variety.
 
Bammer1971
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll take a big dish of NOPE with all the trimmings...
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smoking-related illness - which is 100% preventable - kills 500,000 Americans every year. Just for context.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nope  , not this year ---  Me and Mrs Seasons are getting a turkey breast and chow down with the 80 pound
shepherd puppy,, IS turkey bad for dogs?
 
