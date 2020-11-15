 Skip to content
(Vox)   An epidemiologist discusses how to safely reopen schools   (vox.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Don't"
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

If only. It's a lot of faff, nothing new, nothing useful and some actual delusional shiat.

1) Clear guidance for when and how to open (and close) schools

Pullquote: We need strong federal action to prevent schools from opening when Covid-19 is not yet controlled in their communities. We also need clear and effective guidance for when schools should be open. ... Second is making new strategy that envisions schools as one part of a larger public health policy. No district should employ school closures as the first intervention when Covid-19 cases rise.

Nice and vague! It's better to describe this point as binding guidance, and requires a bunch of infrastructure to be in place that is not, something about the politicization of public health.

This is also dependent on having good and reliable data, as well as communication. That doesn't sound too bad, until you remember people are dying of Covid while insisting Covid isn't real, and state governments are lying about, misrepresenting and cooking the numbers.

So, really, it's binding rules and ideal circumstances and compliance levels.

2) Clear guidance for distancing in schools

Pullquote: The reality is, in many public school districts, if we insist on all students being 6 feet apart at all times, many districts simply will not have the space (and thus not really be able to bring all kids back to school full-time until there is an effective, widely distributed vaccine). ...Fortunately, data does exist to help us gauge the risk of Covid-19 transmission with contact of various distances. Perhaps, with quiet activity and good air flow and all students reliably in masks, a 4-foot distance might be acceptable.

Good in theory, but again requires ventilation and other infrastructure that simply cannot be guaranteed to be available. Maybe if schools had spent the summer ripping out mouldering old ventilation systems and refitting with actual decent filtered air, but they didn't, because that would cost a lot of money.

So, again, ideal circumstances and full compliance.

3) Strong mask mandates at the federal, state, district, and school levels

Pullquote: Every message from every person of authority needs to reiterate the civic duty to wear a mask in public. Currently, many states leave masking mandates up to districts. This needs to change. People do not have a right to walk down the street naked, and almost every school district has a definition of clothing that is not appropriate to wear in school. Likewise, people do not have a right to have a naked face in school during this viral pandemic, and not wearing a mask is at least as inappropriate as wearing short shorts.

Good farking luck, buddy.

Masks are notorious flashpoints for idiocy right now, with assaults and at least one murder I can recall off the top of my head resulting from a polite request to put a mask on.

shiat, there have already been legal cases undermining the ability to enforce mask-wearing, brought by state reps.

Another ideal conditions and full compliance 'solution' that isn't.

4) Robust testing and contact tracing

Pullquote: It's critical that whenever any child develops symptoms consistent with Covid-19, it is fast, easy, and free to obtain testing. It is not possible for parents to keep their child out of school for many days every time that child develops a new runny nose, or winter cough. ... Routinely screening all members of the community holds promise as a strategy to identify and quarantine asymptomatic cases that may otherwise come to school. But we do not currently have the infrastructure or resources to make this happen.

biatch, there isn't infrastructure for any of the other things either!

This is what a plan to reopen looks like, but implementing it requires courageous leadership at the federal and state levels.

This is a wish list from someone who sucks at understanding how people react in a public health crisis, who is ignoring differences in resources between school districts and between schools in the district, and who is pretending that the actual cause of the crisis is just a virus, and not farkbotched response and tribalism.

Next up, a plan for world peace! You'll find #1 is People just have to get along.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I want my 5 minutes back.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is going to take a lot to convince me that covid cares where you are.

"Restaurants are bad, but schools aren't"

Last I checked, schools served food in much the same fashion as restaurants.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blue states and red states are both doing school reopenings wrong

But also let's not make the virus political.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our school district passed a safety plan in the summer under whose guidance we were moving from hybrid to full remote.... sooo... our school board held an emergency vote to force reopening elementary schools 5 days a week starting the day after the election.  Who needs a safety plan when you have a school board!?  Middle school 5 days a week in January.   At the middle school, they will sit 2 to a desk and desks less than 4 feet apart.  In PA, six foot rule only applies during mask off time (lunch) everything else is a suggestion.

Did I mention my kids are now cyber?

Oh and this isn't some backwoods school district, either.  This is a highly regarded award winning (blah blah blah) school district just north of Pittsburgh.  Too bad one of our board members went all Q-Anon on us, and most of them are far right wing trumplicans.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

"We now have experience with school openings, both in the US and globally, and there is little data to support the idea that schools are a major site of transmission or a driver of community spread."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hedgy article is hedgy. bonk bonk
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Enclosed spaces, groups larger than 10 people, and unknown potential for infecting others -- these are all red flags for the presence and spread of covid.

I'm not risking my own or my kid's life sending her to a school building where all three of those red flags exist.

It would never have gotten like this if there had been actual leadership from the beginning. We need a vaccine instead of trying to replace that leadership vacuum with wishful thinking.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA "And Chicago Public Schools, which also remain in a largely remote model, report a stunning 15,000-student decrease in enrollment this year. "

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

"We now have experience with school openings, both in the US and globally, and there is little data to support the idea that schools are a major site of transmission or a driver of community spread."


"After two months of putting children at risk, we feel confident feeding more of them to the leopards."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Step 1: get Covid under control

Go-to Step 1.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.


Most of these moved to some kind of cyber academy i will wager.  If i move my kids to a third party academy, school district has to pay 13k per kid tuition.  Those cyber charter schools are a cash cow!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.


Why is it always "Chicago"  with you people? Is it because Barack "The Islamic Shock" Obama lived there? Is it just a verbal tic infesting your bubble? Is it because a lot of Blah people live there?

Richmond VA has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago. Try a new tic, as in "I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Richmond Virginia..."
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

"After two months of putting children at risk, we feel confident feeding more of them to the leopards."


"Let's be like President Trump and follow our gut feelings rather than actual scientific evidence."
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

But also let's not make the virus political.


We reportedly have Qanon idiots in South Dakotah dying of COVID-19 asking hospital staff why they are so sick because the coronavirus is a hoax, trying to take their masks off and exposing everyone in the hospital, requiring restraints and added security.
Conservatives have lost their minds.
Did I mention they are trying to repeal the ACA and kick 20 million plus permanently out of the private health care system, during a pandemic surge?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.

Why is it always "Chicago"  with you people? Is it because Barack "The Islamic Shock" Obama lived there? Is it just a verbal tic infesting your bubble? Is it because a lot of Blah people live there?

Richmond VA has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago. Try a new tic, as in "I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Richmond Virginia..."


i don't know whether to laugh or cry.  are you being witty at such an early hour?  are you sure you're up for it?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.

Why is it always "Chicago"  with you people? Is it because Barack "The Islamic Shock" Obama lived there? Is it just a verbal tic infesting your bubble? Is it because a lot of Blah people live there?

Richmond VA has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago. Try a new tic, as in "I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Richmond Virginia..."

i don't know whether to laugh or cry.  are you being witty at such an early hour?  are you sure you're up for it?


I've heard people who live in Cincinnati say that Chicago is too dangerous to visit.

People are stupid. And boy do they listen to their news network of choice z
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

"After two months of putting children at risk, we feel confident feeding more of them to the leopards."

"Let's be like President Trump and follow our gut feelings rather than actual scientific evidence."


As I recall, one if those "gut feelings" was that 100% in person schooling would be just fine.

Where that's been tried, cases have gone up according to scientific study. Even in hybrid-model states, schools have been shut down again due to new cases discovered through -- you guessed it -- science.

Yes, we should follow science and stop sending children to schools where the risk of infection continues unabated --
thanks for making my point!
 
Artcurus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

"Restaurants are bad, but schools aren't"

Last I checked, schools served food in much the same fashion as restaurants.


The smart schools are feeding the kids in the classrooms. They are kept together as a pod. On the other hand, I've seen full on 120 + in the cafeteria
 
holdmybones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.

Most of these moved to some kind of cyber academy i will wager.  If i move my kids to a third party academy, school district has to pay 13k per kid tuition.  Those cyber charter schools are a cash cow!


Penis vein just wanted to make a chicago knock and smart vote his own comment. He's a real scamp troll like that.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

So when 15,000 students disappear from the rolls you just shrug it off and move along without asking why?  I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Chicago, is it that bad.

Why is it always "Chicago"  with you people? Is it because Barack "The Islamic Shock" Obama lived there? Is it just a verbal tic infesting your bubble? Is it because a lot of Blah people live there?

Richmond VA has a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago. Try a new tic, as in "I know that shooting each other is a big thing in Richmond Virginia..."

i don't know whether to laugh or cry.  are you being witty at such an early hour?  are you sure you're up for it?

I've heard people who live in Cincinnati say that Chicago is too dangerous to visit.

People are stupid. And boy do they listen to their news network of choice z


To be fair, many people in Cincinnati are assholes.
 
