(WGME Portland)   Don't fall with scissor   (wgme.com) divider line
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was a shear drop.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like the kind of thing you would just assume would happen and plan accordingly (like locking out the door)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Steve's Drunk and High DUI at Work (Arrested on Scissor Lift)
Youtube 30InBgGhiSo
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Seems like the kind of thing you would just assume would happen and plan accordingly (like locking out the door)


Yeah, someone's gonna get fired over that.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did one of the girls slide off the bed?
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
