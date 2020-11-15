 Skip to content
(Some Sockmaker)   Conspicuously missing: sweatsocks   (countryliving.com)
posted to Main » on 16 Nov 2020 at 12:35 AM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
61 page slideshow... hard pass.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


YOUR MOTHER SEWS SOCKS THAT SMELL
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Socks have multiple uses...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
100 Books Scratch Off Poster

What better way to get them inspired to pick up a book? James and the Giant Peach, Wuthering Heights, and The Hunger Games are just a few of the books that made the cut here.

Because there's nothing a teenage boy enjoys more than reading Wuthering Heights
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please don't give the knucklehead another reason to wear one of these when it's 95 degrees outside
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kleenex of the month club subscription?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fleshlight
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also as a former closeted ghey teenage boy I assure you the two on the right have a surprise of their own for the 'rents.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Socks have multiple uses...


They must.

I never see my son wearing them, yet everytime I do laundry there are multiple pairs of tube socks in there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can never go wrong with hookers and blow
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK, I just read the list, and it was pretty clearly targeted at the "grandmother who has never actually talked to a teen boy" demographic.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Also as a former closeted ghey teenage boy I assure you the two on the right have a surprise of their own for the 'rents.


Are you formally a
Closeted?
Ghey?
Teenage?
Boy?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: You can never go wrong with hookers and blow


OMG. your post makes sense. congratulations.
 
