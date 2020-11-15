 Skip to content
 
(NBC 12 Richmond)   Hiker dies and heart remains stopped for 45 minutes. Two days later he feels happy. Tag is for the docs and ER staff fighting covid on top of bring him back from the dead   (nbc12.com) divider line
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a trick. Get an axe.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having a handy ECMO and someone that knows how to use it is the reason the hiker lived
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a miracle that someone used modern technology to call for a helicopter that brought a well trained crew to extract him from the mountain and fly him the the hospital, where a highly skilled medical team used cutting edge technology to save him.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now people call him carrot-top unironically, right?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, his girlfriend is now a vegetarian.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That sounds expensive.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And yet nobody could save the headline from atrocious grammar.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two days later, Knapinski woke up. Trauma nurse Whitney Holen was there and said the first thing he wanted was to call his family.

I would have been calling for a bottle of scotch.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I only hike across the carpeted living rooms to get my ice.
It's all about safety.
The money I save on ropes and carabiners is immediately reinvested in gin and/or bourbon.

No rescues yet...fight me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kudos to the Doctors and nurses that saved his life.
But he was never dead.
Because if he was dead, he'd still be dead.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't think he'll go for a walk. That's how this whole thing started.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is his new trail name Reg Shoe?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Kudos to the Doctors and nurses that saved his life.
But he was never dead.
Because if he was dead, he'd still be dead.


Well, he was mostly dead.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
wonder how they kept him from getting drain bamage
 
