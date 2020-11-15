 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Burglar has been watching too much Blues Brothers   (kfor.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is glue.  Strong stuff.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"As a man, you always got to protect people you love," said 16-year-old Jonthan Marcott.

I think I know how that family votes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marcott said he looked out the window and saw a complete stranger standing in their backyard.

I once saw an incomplete stranger. Terrible accident.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Marcott said he looked out the window and saw a complete stranger standing in their backyard.

I once saw an incomplete stranger. Terrible accident.


Maybe they just interfered in their parents meeting and hadn't yet gotten them to kiss.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DO YOU SEE THE LIGHT?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So what does his entry on SCMODS say?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 306x164]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So what does his entry on SCMODS say?


"SCMODS"?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Archie Goodwin: So what does his entry on SCMODS say?

"SCMODS"?


"State/County/Municipal Offender Data System."
 
